As we close the book on NCTV17’s 35th anniversary year, we take a look back over the past 12 months. Here are the Top 10 headlines:

1. We started the year by launching, Naperville GEMS, a series of videos highlighting many of the wonderful amenities, services, activities, volunteers, and traditions that make Naperville a great place to live, work, and play!

2. On January 18th we received a proclamation from the Mayor and City Council honoring our 35 years of broadcasting.

3. March 1 we launched 630 Naperville hosted by Joe Chura. This half-hour magazine-style talk show introduces viewers to a wide variety of local people and places and offers up practical advice on everything from finances to fitness.

4. On March 10 we hosted a TV Dinner at the station for 65 community leaders. The featured speakers were award-winning CBS2 Investigative Reporter, Dave Savini, and Governor Pritzker’s Press Secretary and former NCTV17 News Anchor/Producer, Jordan Abudayyeh. The topic for the night was the “State of the News.”

5. On May 17 Mayor Steve Chirico and Kaylin Risvold, President & CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, cut the ribbon at the station’s anniversary open house.

6. In August our high school sports show, Naperville Sports Weekly, kicked-off its 16th season of highlighting all the boys’ and girls’ varsity sports at six area high schools and shortly after passed 8 million views on YouTube.

7. In September, we launched our redesigned website with a new domain of NCTV17.org to better reflect our 35 years of serving as Naperville’s nonprofit TV station.

8. On September 27, Representative Janet Yang-Rohr presented NCTV17 with a certificate of recognition from the State of Illinois 102nd General Assembly.

9. Closing out the year on Thursday, November 17, the station hosted its inaugural community fundraising breakfast, The Morning Show, hosted by NBC5 Chicago news anchor and Naperville resident, Stefan Holt.

10. Throughout the year, the station was blessed to be the beneficiary of several community fundraisers including Arranmore Events & Downtown Naperville’s Wine Walks, Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea 1-year anniversary celebration, and the NACC Young Professionals Network Chili Cook-off. We also received grants from 100+ Women Who Care, Naperville Rotary Club, and the Naperville Jaycees and the ongoing support of so many local businesses that sponsor our programming and events. We couldn’t achieve our mission without you!

When we look back over at NCTV17’s 35th Anniversary year, it’s been a great year and none of it would be possible without the support of our viewers.

Thank you for watching Naperville! We look forward to telling more of your stories for the next 35 years!