Celebrations in Naperville Bring People Together

Naperville loves its celebrations! In fact, the city is home to 90 different public events – and counting – each year.

This time of the year is particularly packed with ways to enjoy the holidays, from the Parade of Lights to the Santa House to the lighting of a giant menorah to the New Year’s Bubble Bash. Year-round, we also celebrate with other parades and events like Holi – the Festival of Colors, National Night Out, The Last Fling, and The Halloween Hop.

New Naperville Celebrations

A number of new events have come to town in the past few years, including Irish Fest, the Naperville Salute, the Juneteenth Celebration, Pride Fest, and the Hispanic Heritage Festival.

Whether it’s celebrating our heritage, history, or the holidays, these events bring people together in a spirit of joy and that’s why our city’s celebrations round out our 2022 list of Naperville Gems!

About Naperville Gems

As a television station, NCTV17 covers everything happening in and around Naperville, including the good and the bad. As we celebrate our 35th anniversary year, we wanted to also focus on all the wonderful celebrations that our city enjoys each year that we also capture on camera! So we decided to create this segment, featuring one gem of our community each month, and share them with our viewers.

