18-year-old shot | City Council candidates | Benet girls tennis wins state

18-year-old Naperville man shot Monday, another detained as ‘person of interest’

An 18-year-old man was shot Monday night in Naperville, with another 18-year-old man currently being detained as a person of interest in the case.

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Testa Drive.

Find out more about what happened.

Who’s running for city council in Naperville?

Nine residents are vying for four open seats on the Naperville City Council next April.

Three of those are current council members, with just one eligible incumbent, Paul Leong, deciding not to make another run, saying with other obligations he was “stretched too thin.”

Learn who will be on the April 1 ballot for council.

Benet girls tennis wins state for first time since 2016

Benet Academy girls tennis won the IHSA 1A state championship for the first time since 2016.

The Redwings were led by seniors Shane Delaney and Clare Lopatka, who repeated as the 1A doubles state champions. Fellow Redwing seniors Katie Jendra and Natalie Grover finished in fourth place in doubles.

In class 2A, Naperville North seniors Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee wrapped up a great four-year run with a fourth-place doubles finish. Naperville Central senior Sofia Olaru also ended her career with All-State honors, advancing to the 2A singles quarterfinals. New Trier repeated as the 2A team state champions.

Downtown Naperville Holiday Wine Walk tickets on sale at noon today

Tickets for the Downtown Naperville Holiday Wine Walk go on sale at noon today, Oct. 29.

The wine walk will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m, with check-in starting at 4 p.m. Participants will have a chance to do a bit of sipping and shopping as they enjoy wine tastings at a number of shops in downtown Naperville. Those taking part will get a wine-tasting glass to keep.

Proceeds for the event will benefit Little Friends. Ticket information is available on the Downtown Naperville website.

District 203 considers high school course additions, subtractions

Several disparate specialized classes could be cut from Naperville School District 203’s high school course catalog, based on a proposal presented at the most recent board of education meeting. But several new ones also are being proposed.

District 203 administrators said several factors played into the considered courses, including enrollment, pathway sequences toward post-secondary education and a look at new and emerging career opportunities.

Learn more about the potential additions and subtractions to the D203 high school course catalog.

DuPage River shoreline stabilization

A previously announced intergovernmental partnership on shoreline stabilization along portions of the DuPage River has come into sharper focus with an ordinance in place. The Naperville Park District is partnering in the effort with DuPage County government.

As part of the agreement, both parties have agreed to work cooperatively and identify, protect, restore, and manage areas of the river that might be in need of improvement, particularly along the river’s west branch at and near the Riverwalk site.

An ordinance adopted at the Park Board’s meeting on Thursday provides temporary easements to aid in the stabilization effort. By providing the easements, trees that have been identified as invasive, declining, or dead will be removed in the first half of 2025. It is possible sections of the Riverwalk area will be temporarily closed to public access while the work is taking place