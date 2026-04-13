Activity center progress | Digital coupon bill | Neuqua alum NBA career high

Naperville Park Board awards pivotal contract for forthcoming activity center

The Naperville Park Board on Thursday issued an $8.55 million contract as preliminary work on the new community activity center at the Frontier Sports Complex gets underway.

Williams Architects Ltd. was issued the contract for the first-stage planning work at the new center, which will house space for indoor aquatics and fitness.

Read more about the board’s discussion that took place before the contract was awarded.

Image courtesy: Naperville Park District

Naperville lawmaker pushes bill to make digital deals more accessible

State Representative Janet Yang Rohr is pushing for legislation that would require businesses to honor digital coupons in-store.

Find out more about the bill, which recently passed in the House.

North Central College band director takes the stage one last time

After more than three decades as director of bands at North Central College, Dr. Larry Van Oyen took the final bow of his career on Saturday at Wentz Concert Hall.

Learn more about Oyen and the musical legacy he leaves behind at the school.

Naperville teens to compete in international robotics championship

A group of 11 Naperville high schoolers is preparing to compete in the FIRST Robotics Championship later this month, one of the largest youth robotics competitions in the world.

The teens, students at Neuqua and Waubonsie Valley High Schools, are all part of FIRST Tech Challenge Team 19652 Techineers, a team formed five years ago.

Find out more about how they scored their spot in the tournament.

Former Neuqua star scores career-high with Dallas Mavericks

Former Neuqua Valley basketball star John Poulakidas ended the NBA regular season on a high note.

After making his NBA debut with the Dallas Mavericks last month, the Yale grad scored a career-high 28 points, including eight made three-pointers in a 149-128 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The outburst in the season finale broke his previous best of 23 points, set on April 8 against the Phoenix Suns.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

April 13 to April 30 – Wildlife Conservation Success Stories at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

April 14 – Arboretum Book Club at The Morton Arboretum

April 15 – Welcome Spring Garden Walk at Cantigny

April 15 – Craft Around the World at Naper Blvd. Library

April 15 – Evening Hike Club at McDowell Grove

April 15 – Wind and Percussion Spring Recital at Wentz Concert Hall

April 16 – Golden Days (Adults 55+) Painting Monet’s Water Lilies at Naper Settlement

April 16 – Naperville Architecture Walking Tour at Naper Settlement

April 16 – Chef Showdown at Loaves & Fishes Food Distribution Hub

April 16 – Fry Family Y Golf Night Out, at Topgolf

April 16 – Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian: The Civil War and Reconstruction at Naper Settlement

April 17 – Faculty Chamber Recital at Wentz Concert Hall

April 17 to 26 – Private Lives at Theater at Meiley-Swallow Hall

April 18 – Champion of Trees 10K at The Morton Arboretum

April 18 – 35th Annual DuPage River Sweep by The Conservation Foundation

April 18 – Healthy Kids Day at The Fry Family YMCA

April 18 – Fitness on the Green at Block 59

April 18 – Kidstrong Naperville Grand Reopening Celebration, 2860 Showplace Drive

April 18 – North Central College Opera Workshop Showcase at Madden Theatre

April 18 – Riverwalk Viewing: View Moon and Night Sky Objects with Naperville Astronomical Association

April 19 – Naperville Women’s Half Marathon at North Central College

April 19 – Opera Choruses & Great Choral Classics, Naperville Chorus at Wentz Concert Hall

April 19 – Vocal Jazz & Latin Jazz Ensembles Spring Concert at Madden Theatre

April 20 – Jazz Combo Spring Concert at Madden Theatre