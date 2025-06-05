Air quality alert | Energy workshops planned | Stan’s Donuts pop-up 

Air quality alert issued for Naperville area today

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued an air quality alert for Naperville and the surrounding areas in effect now through midnight Thursday, declaring today an “Air Pollution Action Day.”

This distinction is put into place when ozone or particulate levels cross the threshold into the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category of the Air Quality Index for multiple days.

The air issues are a result of Canadian wildfire smoke being blown into this area. Experts say those with pulmonary or respiratory disease, as well as children, should limit their time outside.

Naperville City Council to hold workshops exploring long-term energy options

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of holding a series of workshops to explore long-term energy options in the community.

The first of the multiple sessions will likely take place this fall.

Read more about the council’s recent discussions of long-term energy options.

Naperville-area students chosen as National Merit Scholarship winners

A total of nine students from Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204, as well as two other Naperville teens, were among those chosen as college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship winners.

Find out who made the list.

Stan’s Donuts opens special pop-up for National Donut Day

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee, a new offering coming soon to Naperville’s Block 59, is holding a special one-day pop-up for National Donut Day, ahead of its official opening later this summer.

On Friday, June 6, patrons will be able to get a free doughnut from the shop, while supplies last.

But Stan’s isn’t the only spot to get a free treat tomorrow. Dunkin’ is offering a free doughnut with the purchase of a beverage, and Duck Donuts will serve up a free cinnamon sugar doughnut, no purchase necessary. At DeEtta’s, patrons can get one free standard doughnut with the purchase of a dozen, while supplies last.

Neuqua boys lacrosse defeats Lyons to reach second straight IHSA state semifinal

Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse is heading to state for a second consecutive season.

The Wildcats defeated Lyons Township 10-8 to win the Lockport supersectional title. In search of the program’s first state championship game appearance, Neuqua will face Lake Forest in the state semifinals at 3:00 pm this afternoon at Hinsdale Central.