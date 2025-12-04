Arctic blast | DuPage 2026 budget adopted | NCHS athletic director recognized

Arctic blast hits Naperville area

A blast of Arctic air has moved into the Naperville area, which made for a cold morning, with wind chills of 5 to 15 degrees below zero. The National Weather Service says to expect a repeat of those conditions tonight into early Friday morning.

Today’s high is set at 16 degrees, with temperatures predicted to fall late tonight to -2. Friday will see a high of 28, but with wind chill values down to -7.

The cold temps could create ice formations on area rivers and potential ice jams.

Snow removal reminders from the Naperville Fire Department

The Naperville Fire Department is reminding residents that, as the snow piles up, they should take a walk around the exterior of their home to make sure any vents or meters are clear of snow.

Some snow-covered exhausts can force carbon monoxide back into your home, and gas meters buried in snow can also create dangerous conditions.

They also remind the public to make sure any fire hydrants near their home have a clear, 3-foot space around them, to keep them accessible in case of emergency.

DuPage County Board adopts FY 2026 budget

DuPage County is entering its new fiscal year as December gets underway, and the spending plan includes added contributions toward a variety of initiatives, including increased allocations toward food insecurity, housing innovation, and community sustainability programs.

The county board officially adopted the budget and a tax levy resolution at a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 25.

Read more about the new budget and what it means for the average taxpayer.

New development will result in additional park

The Naperville Park District will oversee a new 0.62-acre green space within the Residences at Naper and Plank residential development, based on plans finalized at a recent park board meeting.

The district has authorized an agreement for the acquisition of a land cash contribution for what will become known as the Plank Road Park, according to a memo.

Plans call for incorporating Plank Road’s history into the neighborhood park’s design of park structures and furnishings.

NCHS athletic director recognized

Jeff Plackett, Naperville Central High School’s athletic director, recently earned the Division 3 Regional New Athletic Director of the Year Award from the Illinois Athletic Directors Association.

The association recognized Plackett for his demonstrated professionalism, leadership, and dedication in serving student athletes, coaches, and school communities across Illinois. Plackett will receive his award at a conference awards dinner in the first quarter of 2026.