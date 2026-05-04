Armed bank robbery | IPSD 204 board vacancy | SNAP cuts

Naperville Bank of America hit with armed robbery

The FBI is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Friday morning at a Bank of America branch in Naperville, located at 2775 W. 75th St.

It has released surveillance images of a suspect and is asking that anyone with information on the incident reach out.

Take a look at the images and learn more about what happened.

IPSD 204 announces vacant seat with resignation of Justin Karubas

The Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education has announced a vacancy on its board due to the resignation of board member Justin Karubas.

Karubas’ resignation will go into effect on May 24, 2026. His current term had been set to expire in 2027.

The IPSD 204 board is currently accepting applications for someone to fill his seat. Candidates must be a U.S. citizen of at least 18 years of age and have lived in IPSD 204 for at least one year. They must also be a registered voter.

Applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13. The new appointee will serve until the April 2027 school board election.

Keep an eye on the NCTV17 website for a full story to come.

As SNAP cuts hit, local food pantries step up to help

Due to new changes in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, an estimated 13,000 Will and DuPage county residents became at risk of losing their benefits beginning May 1.

Find out how local food pantries are stepping up to help.

Business by Naperville North athletes helps with ‘Neighborly Needs’

A business launched by Naperville North athletes helps “tackle” and “field” projects, assisting homeowners in the process.

Neighborly Needs was founded in 2024 by four Huskie student-athletes, now two current seniors and graduates, as a way to employ teens and provide helpful services.

Learn more and get to know some of the teens behind the project.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

May 5 – Cinco de Drinko at Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar

May 5 – Archery: Games for All Ages at Blackwell Forest Preserve

May 6 – Chat with the Chief at Stan’s Donuts

May 6 – Trivia Night at 95th Street Library

May 7 – Golden Days (Adults 55+) Bird Spring Migration Watch at Naper Settlement

May 7 – 2026 State of the City Address at Embassy Suites Chicago-Naperville

May 7 – Tequila Dinner at The Morton Arboretum

May 7 – From Wharf to Glass at Cantigny

May 7 – Pipe Cleaner Flower Pots at Naper Boulevard Library

May 7 – DuPage Community Jazz Ensemble at Belushi Performance Hall

May 7 to June 7 – Candles at Playhouse Theatre

May 8 – Bengali Folk Songs at 95th Street Library

May 8 – Chicago Sinfonietta “American Rhapsody” at Wentz Concert Hall

May 8, 9 – Naperville Garden Club Plant Sale at Aero Estates

May 8 to May 18 – Plant Pot Recycling at The Morton Arboretum

May 9 – Stamp Out Hunger Letter Carriers Food Drive

May 9 – 7th Annual A Pint For Kim Blood Drive at Naperville North High School

May 9 – McDonald Farm Plant Sale

May 9 – DuPage Mental Health Summit for Youth & Families at the DuPage County Administration Building

May 9 – Build a Bouquet: A Mother’s Day Event in Downtown Naperville

May 9 – Mother Nature’s Day at Cosley Zoo

May 9 – Firefly Candle Market at DuPage County Fairgrounds

May 9 – Live Music in the Beer Garden at Cantigny

May 9 – Naperville Food Truck Festival at Naper Settlement

May 9 – Kitten Yoga at 95th Street Library

May 9 – Spring Wine Tasting at The Morton Arboretum

May 9 – Candlelight Concerts: Long Live the Rock Legends and Tribute to Coldplay, at Wentz Hall

May 9 – DuPage Choral at Belushi Performance Hall

May 9 – Riverwalk Viewing with Naperville Astronomical Association

May 9 – 10 – Brightstar Vendor Market at Fox Valley Mall

May 10 – Away We Go – Young Naperville Singers at Wentz Hall

May 11 – DuPage Community Concert Band at Belushi Performance Hall

May 11 – Forest Hike at Springbrook Prairie