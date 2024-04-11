Arrests in Apple smash-and-grab | Topgolf lot gun arrest | Remembering Don O’Reilly

Three suspects charged in downtown Naperville Apple store smash-and-grab

Three suspects have been charged in the downtown Naperville Apple store smash-and-grab incident that took place last fall.

Christie K. Lopez, 30, of Chicago, David J. Fultz, 30, of Rockford, and a man from Maywood, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, were each charged with burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property.

14th gun-related arrest in Naperville’s Topgolf lot since September

Another gun-related arrest has been made in the parking lot of Naperville’s Topgolf, at 3211 Odyssey Court. This is the 14th such arrest since September.

According to police records, Leroy J. Slater, 37, of Hazel Crest was arrested in the lot on Monday, April 8. He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, and possession of a controlled substance.

This latest arrest, like most of this sort outside the venue, was a result of an officer on patrol, spotting what appeared to be a gun in the vehicle. Police arrested Slater when he returned to the car.

Remembering local World War II veteran Don O’Reilly

Don O’Reilly, a proud World War II veteran and a longtime Naperville resident, died March 29 at the age of 102.

O’Reilly served as a military policeman in the Army Air Corps, moving to Naperville in 1958 after his honorable discharge. He made his mark in the community, as an active member of the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43.

Naperville Muslim community celebrates Eid al-Fitr

Thousands of local Muslims gathered at Islamic Center of Napervile (ICN) mosques Wednesday morning to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, or the “Holiday of Breaking the Fast.”

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a time of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

A new principal at Brooks Elementary School

A new principal will helm Indian Prairie School District 204’s Brooks Elementary School, following a vote Monday from the board of education.

Carol Betzold has been named principal for the upcoming 2024-25 school year. Terri Russell, the current Brooks principal, is retiring. Betzold currently is the principal at Crystal Lawns Elementary School in Joliet.