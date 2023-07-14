Attempted armed robbery sentencing | Diaper Depot Drive | Pancreatic cancer research walk

Chicago man gets 20 years for attempted armed robbery of delivery driver

A Chicago man has been sentenced to twenty years in prison for the attempted armed robbery of a beverage supply delivery driver in Naperville. Read more about the crime that led to his conviction and sentencing.

Bail denied for man accused of possession of illegally modified gun

Bail was denied on Thursday for an Oswego man who is accused of illegally possessing a handgun that had been modified to fire as a fully automatic gun. Learn more about his arrest.

Diaper Depot Drive in Will County

Local elected officials have partnered with United Way of Will County to hold a “Diaper Depot Drive” to benefit families in need. Find out more about what’s being collected and where to donate.

Loaves & Fishes new task force to help combat food shortages

Loaves & Fishes Community Services has put together a new task force to help combat food shortages in the midst of growing demand. Learn more about other food sources they are reaching out to.

Lustgarten Foundation Naperville Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research

The 14th Annual Lustgarten Foundation Naperville Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research will take place this Sunday, July 16.

The walk, which features both a 1.5 and 2.5-mile route, will kick off from the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion at 9:30 a.m.

To date, the Naperville walk has raised over $1 million for the cause. More information about the walk can be found on the event website. This year there is no fee for standard registration.

Weekend weather outlook

It’s looking like a wet weekend ahead, starting off with scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds, and the chance for hail possible for later this afternoon. Friday has a predicted high of 85 degrees.

Rain is expected to continue overnight into tomorrow, with more thunderstorms predicted for Saturday. Temperatures will drop slightly, with a predicted high of 80.

Sunday should see some sunny skies in the morning, with the return of more rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunday’s temps will be similar to Saturday, with 80 the predicted high. Keep up to date on the weather with NCTV17’s weather webpage.