Attempted murder charge | College safety presentation | Downtown Naperville Sidewalk Sales

Aurora man charged with attempted murder in Naperville shooting

An Aurora man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting and robbing a woman in a car in Naperville last month.

Jarvell Rainey, 21, was denied pre-trial release by a DuPage County judge on Tuesday, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and the Naperville Police Department.

Learn more about the incident.

Naperville man charged in stabbing death of ex-wife denied pre-trial release

A Naperville man accused of the stabbing death of his ex-wife was denied pre-trial release on Wednesday by a Will County judge, according to court records.

Reports say that prosecutors said Zokir S. Kudratov, 55, stabbed Rahima Kudratova, 48, more than 30 times on Saturday in the Naperville home they shared after hearing her use a derogatory term to describe his current wife. Kudratova died at a local hospital later that day.

Kudratov has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He will next appear in court on July 25.

College safety presentation planned for July 18

The Naperville Police Department will hold a college safety presentation on Thursday, July 18, at 7 p.m. at the 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr.

The presentation, entitled “Safety for the College Bound Student,” is meant for new college freshmen and their parents, providing education about the dangers and potential legal ramifications of drug and alcohol use, as well as some essential personal safety tips.

Registration is not required.

Downtown Naperville Summer Sidewalk Sales start today

The Downtown Naperville Summer Sidewalk Sales kick off today, Thursday, July 11, and run through Saturday, July 13.

More than thirty businesses will be taking part in the three-day event, offering specials both inside and outside of their stores. Check out the Downtown Naperville website for a full list of participating businesses.

Naperville Plays event brings morning of fun this Saturday

The Naperville Park District, Naper Settlement, Naperville Public Library, and DuPage Children’s Museum are partnering for a morning of fun this Saturday with a Naperville Plays event.

It will be held at Knoch Knolls Park and Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Rd., from 9 a.m. to noon. The free event will feature activities geared for kids ages 3 through 10, though all ages are welcome. There will be crafting opportunities including “trashy collage” making and the creation of recycled plastic bag bracelets, as well as a nature-themed story.

No registration is required, but at least one adult must attend with each family.