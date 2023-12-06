Aurora crisis ends peacefully | Primary candidates | Holly Jolly Days

Mental health crisis ends peacefully in Aurora

A situation involving a mental health crisis in Aurora ended peacefully after a shelter-in-place had been ordered for nearby residents.

The person undergoing the crisis surrendered to Aurora police Tuesday night, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The incident began shortly after 1 p.m., when officials responded to the 300 block of Springlake Lane to “provide assistance to a community member.” Police then issued the shelter-in-place order and asked the public to avoid the area.

APD’s Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Response Team made contact with the subject, and just after 6:30 p.m., the person surrendered to the police. Officials say no crime occurred and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

DuPage and Will County candidates file petitions for March primary election

Candidates from DuPage and Will counties have filed nominating petitions for the March 19 primary election. Learn about who’ll be in the races in both counties.

NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health renamed Endeavor Health

NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health has announced a new name for its merged healthcare system: Endeavor Health. Read about the rebranding of one of the largest healthcare networks in Illinois.

New junior high exploratory classes proposed

On Monday, the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education and administrators discussed the proposed rollout of two new junior high-level exploratory classes that are a part of college and career readiness instruction.

A computer science offering for innovators and makers is one of the two proposals and is linked to the national Project Lead the Way program. The second proposal, code explorers, touches on computer coding.

Both potential offerings, which would join a range of existing courses, will be acted on at the upcoming Dec. 18 meeting.

Metea Valley High School receives state recognition for its physical education program

Metea Valley High School’s physical education program recently received the Physical Education Blue Ribbon Award from the Illinois Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance.

It received the award for providing excellent instruction and learning opportunities in the physical education program.

Indian Prairie School District 204 board members made the announcement at the Dec. 4. Board of Education meeting.

Naper Settlement’s Holly Jolly Days slated for Dec. 8, 9, 15, and 16

Naper Settlement is celebrating the holiday season with its Holly Jolly Days on Dec. 8 and 15 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 9 and 16 from noon to 8 p.m.

Each day, guests can enjoy a variety of holiday activities such as visiting the blacksmith shop for reindeer shoes and a special holiday story, taking a holiday photo with family, and listening to Christmas stories in the schoolhouse.

The Weed Ladies of the Naperville Heritage Society’s winter sale will run at the historic Daniels House during the event.

Event tickets and more information about the event are available on the Naper Settlement website. Naper Settlement does note that Santa will not be present at Holly Jolly Days.