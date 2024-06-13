Automatic weapon arrest | Classic Car Show | Drive, Drop & Donate

Convicted felon on parole arrested in Naperville for possession of automatic weapon

A convicted felon from Glendale Heights was arrested in Naperville this week, accused of possession of an automatic weapon.

Devon Redmond, 25, was charged with one count of possession of a loaded machine gun, one count of armed violence, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release.

Downtown Naperville Classic Car Show this Saturday

Downtown Naperville will hold its annual classic car show this Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to noon.

About 100 vintage vehicles will be on display along the Riverwalk on Jackson Avenue between Eagle and Main Streets for all to view.

The free event is a Father’s Day weekend tradition.

DuPage Credit Union’s Drive, Drop & Donate event on Friday

The DuPage Credit Union will hold its 11th annual Drive, Drop & Donate event on Friday, June 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Naperville Operations Center at 1515 Bond Street.

They’ll be accepting drop-offs of electronics to be recycled, and offering shredding services for sensitive documents. There is a $10 minimum donation per service, with cash and credit both accepted.

100% of the proceeds for the event will fund the credit union’s We’ve Got Your Back fundraiser, which gives school supplies and backpacks to area students in need.

A full list of accepted electronics and documents can be found on the DuPage Credit Union’s website.

Naperville’s Prairie Nature Garden starting to take shape

The Prairie Nature Garden is starting to take shape just west of Centennial Beach, along the edges of the detention basin near the sand volleyball court. The Riverwalk Commission approved the plan last January and discussed the progress of the garden at Wednesday’s meeting.

Naperville Park District staff were assisted by a group of Girl Scouts, who helped plant the island area of the Prairie Nature Garden last week. Two benches and a trash receptacle were installed in the garden on Tuesday.

Naperville Riverwalk Operations Manager Tiffani Picco added that a cover crop with taller grass is starting to grow in where the turf grass was, and some cosmos plants are also starting to grow. Park district officials hope to see the flowers bloom later this summer.

Naperville Park District’s Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment series begins

The Naperville Park District kicked off its annual Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment series on Tuesday.

The free performances bring some lunchtime fun to kids, alternating locations between the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion and the 95th Street Community Plaza.

