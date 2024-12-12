Barnes & Noble returns, Alo coming | Pause in evictions | New display at Naper Lights

Barnes & Noble returns, Alo joins mix in downtown Naperville

Downtown Naperville will welcome back a major retailer next year with the return of Barnes & Noble, while it also adds a new one, Alo Yoga, to its list.

The announcement was made this morning in a news release from the Downtown Naperville Alliance, which also noted a number of other new and recent openings in town.

Find out more about all the new businesses and where the new Barnes & Noble will be located.

DuPage Sheriff suspends evictions over part of holiday season

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick announced Wednesday that he would be suspending all evictions from Saturday, Dec. 21 through Monday, Jan. 6.

In a news release from his office, Mendrick said, “This short-term suspension of evictions will allow families to be assured they will be able to stay in their homes and with their families during the holiday season.”

The sheriff reminded the public that if they are in need of housing help, they can call DuPagePads at 630-682-3846, or can reach out to 211 to find a warming site.

Naper Lights returns to downtown Naperville with a new display

Dazzling lights are once again illuminating the streets of downtown Naperville at the annual Naper Lights.

This is the 12th year for Naper Lights, with more than 250,000 light bulbs creating illuminated holiday scenes along Water Street and the south side of the Riverwalk.

Find out what to expect at this year’s display, including a new picture-perfect addition.

Tuba Christmas puts some oompah into the Naperville holiday spirit

The holiday spirit got a bit of an oomph – or rather, an oompah – at this year’s Tuba Christmas event in downtown Naperville.

More than 80 tuba and euphonium players came together on Saturday in front of the U.S. Bank to play more than 15 Christmas carols to a welcoming crowd, who were encouraged to sing along.

Take a listen to some of the performances, and learn how the event came to be.

Amazon Fresh celebrates artists, community, and giving back

Amazon Fresh at 3116 Illinois Rt. 59, Suite 104, is celebrating the season by highlighting a Chicago artist and giving back to the community.

On Saturday the store unveiled a new art installation by illustrator and muralist Katie Lukes. The mural depicts a group gathered at the table enjoying holiday treats, along with two snowmen proclaiming, “Joy is Shared.”

The store shared some joy of its own, presenting a $25,000 donation to local nonprofit KidsMatter, which focuses on empowering kids to be their best selves. Amazon Fresh is also holding a $500 Amazon.com gift card giveaway, which patrons can enter a chance for by snapping a photo in front of Lukes’ mural. They must then post the photo on Instagram, tagging and following @amazonfresh and @lukeskatie, with the hashtags #joyisshared and #AmazonFresh Naperville. Entries close Dec. 31, and a winner will be picked in early January.

The initiatives are part of a nationwide campaign by the company to celebrate local artists, community, and the spirit of giving throughout the holidays.

Emma Briggs shines for Great Britain and Benet basketball

Benet basketball standout, Emma Briggs, marked a significant milestone this past summer by representing Great Britain on the international stage.

She played a pivotal role in helping Britain secure a third-place finish at the 2024 U-16 Eurobasket tournament held in Turkey.

Find out how she landed a place on the team.