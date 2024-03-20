Battery charges for massage business owner | D203 carbon action plan | Environmental film fest  

Naperville massage business owner accused of battery, unwanted sexual contact

A Naperville massage business owner was arrested on Friday, March 15, after being accused of battery and unwanted sexual conduct.

Austin J. Arianoutsos, 35, owner of YangRising, has been charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct for an incident that allegedly took place with a client on Jan. 5.

Naperville School District 203’s carbon action plan

Naperville School District 203’s Board of Education on Monday agreed to enter into an agreement with an outside firm to gauge greenhouse gas emissions and develop a carbon action plan as a part of a broader series of sustainability efforts.

Indianapolis-based Keramida, a firm specializing in global sustainability solutions, was the winning bidder of nine prospects. The company’s greenhouse gas inventory could cost up to $12,000 and the development of a carbon action plan is capped at $25,000, based on terms of the agreement.

Centennial Park skate facility contract

The Naperville Park District’s board of commissioners is slated to vote in April on a contract for the Rothermel Family Skate Facility Plaza installation project at Centennial Park, based on preliminary information discussed at Thursday’s meeting.

The project includes various general site improvements, in addition to landscaping and installing pavers and concrete retaining walls. The work is the last phase of development for the skate facility, which opened for use this past December.

The district has earmarked $60,000 for the project in its 2024 capital budget. If commissioners approve the proposal next month, construction could begin this spring, with most of the work completed in the summer.

North Central College hosting For Love of Waterways (FLOW) film fest

North Central College will be hosting the For Love of Waterways (FLOW) film festival this Friday, March 22.

The free event is open to all, and runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave. It will mark the premiere of “Mussel Matters, Saving Critical Species in DuPage County,” co-produced by North Central. The short film highlights challenges faced by the Upper DuPage River and Salt Creek systems, and efforts to protect local watersheds.

There will be screenings of seven other water-based environmental films as well.

North Central is holding the film fest in partnership with the City of Naperville and other area groups including The Conservation Foundation and Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, the two of which helped in the production of the “Mussel Matters” film. The event marks an early launch to Earth Month in April.

Waubonsie Valley athletics see a stunner of a winter season

It was a stunner of a winter season for Waubonsie Valley High School athletics. Record-breaking runs for both the boys’ and girls’ basketball programs, wins in the water, and a glistening finish on the ice for the Warriors Hockey Club were just some of the highlights.

