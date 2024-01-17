BD’s Mongolian Grill closes | Mayor honors bet | New Asian retail/restaurant plaza

BD’s Mongolian Grill in downtown Naperville closes

BD's Mongolian Grill in downtown Naperville closed for good yesterday.

Photo courtesy: BD’s Mongolian Grill

Naperville mayor wears SUNY Cortland jersey to council, honoring bet

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli made good on a bet at Tuesday’s city council meeting. He took to the dais sporting a SUNY Cortland University football jersey, living up to his end of the bargain in a friendly competition with Cortland, New York Mayor Scott Steve.

Back in December, North Central College and SUNY Cortland University faced off in the 2023 Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl. Before the game, Wehrli and Steve agreed that the mayor of the town of the losing team would wear the winning team’s jersey to a city council meeting.

SUNY Cortland narrowly defeated North Central 38-37. At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, Wehrli congratulated both teams on incredible seasons.

Riverbrook Shopping Center to transform to Asian retail and restaurant plaza

Riverbrook Shopping Center is set for an overhaul, with the property's new owners making plans to transform it into an Asian retail and restaurant plaza.

Naperville City Council to explore $5 million roundabout in south Naperville

Naperville City Council directed staff at Tuesday’s meeting to explore a roundabout at the intersection of S. Washington Street and Naper Boulevard, a project that could cost the city $5 million.

Director of the Transportation, Engineering, and Development (TED) Department Bill Novack said there were six crashes in the intersection in the past 10-and-a-half years. According to area resident Ryan Daly, cars have crashed through his fence and entered his backyard on multiple occasions.

In 2022 and 2023, the city implemented enhanced traffic signals, better signage, and more reflective pavement markers. The intersection does not fit the criteria for a guardrail or crash barrels, according to Novack.

The dais voted unanimously with a straw poll for staff to conduct a traffic study on the intersection. Novack estimated the study would cost the city between $40,000 to $50,000.

North Central College hosts MLK prayer luncheon and teach-in

On Monday, North Central College hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. Day prayer luncheon and teach-in as part of a week of events at the school honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King.

Naperville natives to leave Chicago Red Stars

Naperville natives Casey Krueger and Kayla Sharples, who both spent the majority of their careers with the hometown Chicago Red Stars, have each signed with other teams in the National Women's Soccer League in recent weeks: Krueger with the Washington Spirit and Sharples with Bay FC.