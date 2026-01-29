BP drive-thru restaurant | Neuqua soccer alum joins Stars | NNHS dance wins sectional

BP drive-thru restaurant proposal approved

A quick-service restaurant with a drive-thru lane has been approved at a BP To Go gas station and convenience store operation at 1532 N. Aurora Road, following a vote from the Naperville City Council at its most recent meeting.

Representatives of the local BP store went before the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission last month and indicated a Dunkin’ operation could fill the created restaurant space, though final lease details are still being firmed up. They also indicated the restaurant addition is part of a broader series of improvements anticipated on the property.

The council’s vote was made with the caveat that city staff review the final details before the required certificate of occupancy is granted. If the restaurant operation brings traffic-related stacking concerns, the proposal will go back before the Planning and Zoning Commission for further review.

Neuqua Valley alum Ryan Gareis returns to play for her hometown Chicago Stars

The Chicago Stars recently announced the team’s preseason roster and schedule, with one familiar Naperville name making the list.

Former Neuqua Valley High School soccer standout Ryan Gareis signed with her hometown Stars last month.

Learn more about Gareis and her career.

IPSD 204 buying building to streamline storage

School board members in Indian Prairie School District 204 this week authorized the $1.5 million purchase of a building adjacent to the Crouse Education Center, at 3695 Prairie Lake Court in Aurora, to provide additional administrative offices, storage, and support services.

Administrators said the building will provide “warehouse-style storage for receiving goods,” allowing storage spaces at several schools to be converted into student learning areas, decreasing the number of deliveries to schools and improving safety.

The district plans to finalize the purchase of the building and lease it back to its current owner until they begin to use it on July 15.

DuPage’s new Crisis Recovery Center results ‘incredibly encouraging,’ health official says

Staff within the DuPage County Crisis Recovery Center made a total of 745 onsite referrals in the final four months of 2025, according to a recent report.

Local health and elected officials lauded the statistic, declaring it a success, during a recent review of the venue’s launch.

Find out how the recovery center has been serving the community.

Autonomous mowers to maintain driving ranges

After a successful trial run, the Naperville Park District plans to go full throttle on the use of autonomous mowers for the driving ranges at Naperbrook and Springbrook golf courses this year, based on details shared at a park board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 22.

The park board in February is slated to vote on a procurement contract for two autonomous mowers for the ranges at a combined cost of $76,757. The figure comes in less than the $80,000 earmarked for the purchases in this year’s capital budget.

District staffers cited a number of reasons for moving forward on the mower purchases, including reduced zero-emission output, reduced labor and fuel costs, and quieter cutting. Additionally, the mowers, which will run on a GPS-operated system, are expected to do the work more efficiently and lessen downtime at the ranges.

Naperville North competitive dance wins the Geneva 3A sectional championship

The Naperville North Huskies competitive dance team recently won the Geneva 3A sectional, topping all scores with a 91.15.

The team will move on to the state prelims on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, in hopes of cracking the top 12 and making the cut for the state finals on Saturday.

Find out the other teams set to compete tomorrow.