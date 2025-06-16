Cheesecake Factory opens Tuesday | Large crowd for ‘No Kings’ | Benet baseball second in state

The Cheesecake Factory opens Naperville location Tuesday

The Cheesecake Factory will open its Naperville location on Tuesday, June 17, at 11:30 a.m.

The restaurant is the second new dining spot to launch this year in the Block 59 development, located at Route 59 and Aurora Avenue.

According to the company’s website, this will be the restaurant’s seventh location in Illinois. It will feature its standard menu of 250+ items, along with its signature cheesecakes, with more than 30 varieties to choose from.

‘No Kings’ rally draws more than 1,500 protesters to Naperville

More than 1,500 protesters gathered in downtown Naperville Saturday for a “No Kings” rally, just one in a nationwide wave of protests that day against President Donald Trump.

Take a look at a recap of the event.

DuPage County honors stars and stripes with inaugural Flag Day ceremony

DuPage County held its inaugural Flag Day Ceremony in Wheaton Friday morning, on the eve of the official holiday.

Watch some of the highlights from the event.

Naperville military fathers reflect on children’s service and sacrifice

This Father’s Day, NCTV17 spoke with two Naperville military fathers who reflected on their children’s journeys in the armed forces.

Hear how their kids are making a difference by serving our country.

St. Laurence scores the final three runs to beat Benet in the IHSA Baseball 3A State Championship

Benet Academy baseball advanced to the state championship game for the first time in school history following an 11-6 victory over Cary Grove in the 3A semifinals on Friday afternoon.

In the state final on Saturday, the game was tied 5-5 heading to the sixth inning, but St. Laurence was able to hold off the Redwings for an 8-5 victory. Benet finished the season as the 3A runner-up with a record of 28-13

NSW Awards Show airs tonight

Season 18 of Naperville Sports Weekly wraps up tonight with the annual NSW Awards Show. Join host Joe Kennedy to see the Top 10 Plays of the Year as well as who will take home Team of the Year, Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and the Most Improved Team. The NSW Awards Show premieres at 6:30 pm both online and on-air.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday sponsored by Qamaria Yemeni Coffee. Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

June 17 – River Sounds in downtown Naperville

June 17 – Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment at Riverwalk Grand Pavilion

June 18 – Arbor Evenings at The Morton Arboretum

June 19 – Naperville Cemetery Walking Tour by Naper Settlement

June 19 – Naperville Municipal Band Summer Concert Series at Central Park

June 20 – Kids Night Out – Summer is Here! At Fort Hill Activity Center

June 20, 21 – Naper Nights at Naper Settlement

June 20 to 29 – Little Shop of Horrors presented by Summer Place Theatre

June 21 – Mess Fest at the DuPage Children’s Museum

June 21 – Salute to Service: The Army at 250 at Cantigny

June 22 – Escape Room – Speakeasy at Naper Settlement

June 22 – Concerts in Your Park at Harris Fawell Park

June 22 – Día del Niño at St. James Farm