Christmas at Cantigny | Life-saving surgery | Santa’s Workshop

Christmas at Cantigny debuts today

Cantigny Park is ready to ring in the holiday season with today’s debut of its new event, Christmas at Cantigny, which will run through Dec. 23. Learn more about all the fun in store.

Photo courtesy: Cantigny Park

Naperville boy to undergo life-saving surgery for TEF in Boston

Two-year-old Owen Brenna from Naperville was admitted to Boston Children’s Hospital on Monday where he will receive a unique life-saving surgery. Find out more about Owen’s condition and how this procedure will make a difference

Santa’s Workshop returns to Naperville

Santa is back at his workshop in Naperville, ready to spread Christmas joy to kids and their families. Find out how you can set up a visit through the Naperville Park District.

Weed Ladies winter sale is now underway at Naper Settlement

The Weed Ladies are celebrating the holiday season with their winter sale at the historic Daniels House at Naper Settlement. Learn more about the different arrangements available for purchase and how long the sale runs.

Naperville scout troops Christmas tree sales underway

Boy Scout Troop 889 and Girls Troop 1776 are hard at work with their annual Christmas tree sales at Wheatland Salem Church. Find out what types of trees they’re offering and what the proceeds go toward.

North Central College football heads to quarterfinals

North Central College football is heading to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals for a fourth consecutive season after a 71-28 victory over Trinity in round two. The 12-0 Cardinals travel to face 11-1 UW-Lacrosse with a noon kickoff on Saturday. Find out more about the matchup and where you can watch all the action.

Weekend weather outlook

It’s a rainy start to the weekend here in Naperville, with rain expected to last throughout the day. Today’s predicted high is 42 degrees.

The rain should clear for the daytime hours of Saturday, with a high again of 42 degrees. But showers will return later in the day, and continue into Sunday morning, before clearing. Sunday’s high will be 41 degrees.

Keep up to date on your daily weather forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.