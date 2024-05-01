Cicada netting | NPD Summer Youth Academy | 11,000 rounds of golf

How to protect your trees from cicadas

Periodical cicadas have arrived in the Naperville area.

During a presentation on Tuesday, experts from The Morton Arboretum showed how to protect your small trees and shrubs from the breeding insects this spring.

Learn how to cover your vulnerable vegetation from cicadas with tulle.

Applications for NPD’s Summer Youth Academy

The Naperville Police Department (NPD) is taking applications for the Summer Youth Academy. The free, six-week program gives teens the chance to work with police officers in a positive environment.

It includes classes, discussions, and a series of hands-on demonstrations throughout the NPD’s sectors. Summer Youth Academy classes start on May 30 and are held every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through July 11.

Space in the program is limited, and the NPD will consider candidates with the following criteria:

Be currently in high school or entering high school in the fall of 2024;

reside in Naperville or attend high school in Naperville;

have parental permission and transportation to and from the police department; and

be a student in good standing with no criminal contacts.

Applications are due by Wednesday, May 22. For more information on the Summer Youth Academy, visit the NPD’s website.

North Central College Commencement ceremony on May 5

North Central College (NCC) will host its 159th Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 5 at 1 p.m at 440 S. Brainard St.

The school is celebrating 698 graduates: 535 receiving bachelor’s degrees and 163 receiving master’s degrees. 2024 NCC graduates come from 27 U.S. states and 17 countries from around the world. There are also 166 graduates who are first-generation college students.

This is the first Commencement ceremony for NCC President Dr. Anita Thomas, who became the school’s 11th president in July 2023. Founder and President of Interfaith America Dr. Eboo Patel will deliver the Commencement address.

For more information on the Commencement ceremony, visit NCC’s website.

Asquini Family brings a winning double play to Neuqua Valley Softball

After spending almost 30 seasons as the head baseball coach at St. Charles East, Len Asquini originally retired from the diamond, or so he thought.

Len joined his daughter Dani Asquini, head coach of the Neuqua Valley softball team, as an assistant coach.

Learn more about the father-daughter duo in the Neuqua dugout, and Len’s shift to coaching on the softball diamond.

11,000 rounds of golf

The mild winter weather has resulted in stronger than anticipated attendance, out of the gate, at the Naperbrook and Springbrook courses, based on information shared at last Thursday’s park board meeting.

A combined 11,000 rounds of golf have been played, year to date, at both courses. The higher-than-anticipated attendance has also resulted in larger revenues for this particular revenue line item in the park district’s budget.