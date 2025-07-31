Citizen Police Academy applications | Halal Fest | Naperville house fire

Naperville Police Department now accepting Citizen Police Academy applications

The Naperville Police Department is now accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy, which will be held this fall.

Applications for the CPA are due by Wednesday, Aug. 13, and will be considered in the order they are received, as class size is limited.

Learn more about the CPA.

Halal Fest to highlight the Muslim world through flavor and culture

The Illinois Muslim Chamber of Commerce is hosting the third annual Chicagoland Halal Fest this Saturday and Sunday at Frontier Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Dr., Naperville.

Guests can enjoy halal cuisine, shop for handmade art, clothing, and accessories, and experience “Whirling Flavors and Cultural Rhythms.”

Learn more about this year’s Halal Fest.

Naperville firefighters respond to house fire on Frances Court

A fire on Tuesday evening caused extensive damage to a two-story home on Naperville’s northeast side.

Crews returned early Wednesday morning for a follow-up response after receiving another call from a passerby reporting light smoke coming from the same residence.

Find out more about what happened.

Ashbury Park, Ashbury Greenway trail refurbishing

The Naperville Park Board awarded a contract capped at $278,907.30 to Patriot Maintenance Inc. for upcoming renovation work at Ashbury Park, 1740 Conan Doyle Road, and the trail along the Ashbury Greenway, 3475 Plainfield/Naperville Road. The vote was taken at the board’s meeting on Thursday, July 24.

The work includes repaving the existing asphalt trail from Book Road, east to Plainfield-Naperville Road, through Ashbury Park and the Ashbury Greenway. Patriot was the lowest of six bidders through a request for proposals (RFP) process.

Naperville Central welcomes alumni for the Summer Sunset Track Meet

For the second consecutive year, Naperville Central welcomed local runners past and present to the Summer Sunset Track and Field Meet.

Despite being Naperville Central alumni-focused, the meet is open to the local running community at large, with nearly 200 participants of all ages and genders participating.

Watch highlights from this year’s Summer Sunset Track and Field Meet.