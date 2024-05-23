Civil rights lawsuit against city | Local Doodle for Google winner | Kite Fly

Former Naperville North student files civil rights lawsuit against city of Naperville

A former Naperville North High School student has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Naperville and two police officers, after winning a court battle against a police ticket that accused her of stealing a classmate’s AirPods.

Amara Harris filed suit on Tuesday, asking for $20 million in compensatory damages.

Find out more about what led to the lawsuit.

Naperville student is Illinois winner in Doodle for Google contest

River Woods Elementary School student Reva Savalia is one of the 55 state and territory winners of the 16th annual Doodle for Google contest.

The contest was launched in January, with Google asking students from kindergarten through Grade 12 to use artwork to answer the prompt, “My wish for the next 25 years…” Savalia’s response centered around monarch butterflies.

Take a look at Savalia’s artwork and hear more about what her wish is.

New athletic director at Naperville Central High School

Naperville Central High School announced that longtime coach and administrator Jeff Plackett will become the school’s new athletic director beginning July 1.

Plackett has held multiple roles with the Redhawks since 2002, including teacher, coach, counselor and Athletic Hall of Fame Leader. He has served as the Naperville Central girls water polo head coach since 2003, earning over 500 career wins and six IHSA state trophies during his tenure.

NCTV17 turns to the City of Naperville to seek financial support

A long-standing nonprofit television station in the Naperville community is seeking financial help from the City of Naperville to help keep it afloat.

The Naperville City Council has directed city staff to look into potential sources and options for increased funding for Naperville Community Television (NCTV17).

Find out more about the discussion at council on the topic, and what prompted the ask.

Fermilab welcomes more baby bison to its herd in 2024

Fermilab has welcomed more than 15 baby bison on its campus since April 26 of this year.

The particle physics laboratory in Batavia has a growing herd of over 40 bison and two bulls that roam the campus’ prairie land.

Learn more about the current herd and its history at Fermilab.

Annual Kite Fly event brings high-flying fun to Naperville

Some high-flying fun is coming to Frontier Sports Complex on Sunday, June 2, with the 17th annual Kite Fly.

The Naperville Park District is once again hosting the event which will feature giant kites flown by professional kite enthusiasts from Chicago Kite.

Learn more about all the fun planned for the Kite Fly, which is being presented by The Branch-Naperville Moms.