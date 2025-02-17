Cold Weather Advisory | Naperville resident gaming journey | Local high schools in top 20 for IHSA state chess

Cold Weather Advisory for Naperville

Expect bitter cold tonight into tomorrow morning, as Naperville and surrounding areas will be under a cold weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) from 9 p.m. tonight until noon on Tuesday.

The advisory warns of cold wind chills as low as 20 to 25 degrees below expected. The NWS added that wind chills this cold could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as short as 30 minutes.

Naperville resident shares his journey in the gaming industry

Millions of people of all ages play video games; a smaller number aspire to develop them; and even fewer succeed in doing so. Naperville resident Josh Tsui was one of the few who achieved that dream.

Learn more about Tsui’s journey as a game artist for Midway Games and other developers.

Local agencies look to Make Kindness Count, collecting stories of good deeds

A group of local agencies are “kind” of on a mission…looking for 1,000 stories about how community members put kindness into action. It’s all part of the Make Kindness Count campaign, an annual initiative put forth by KidsMatter and the Collaborative Youth Team of Illinois.

Find out more about the campaign and how to submit your acts of kindness.

Contracts for Naperville Park District playground projects

The Naperville Park Board on Thursday issued a pair of contracts related to playground renovation projects that will take place in the upcoming warm weathered months.

The board approved contracts totaling $203,193 for play equipment purchases at Rose Hill Farms Park, 1235 Hamlet Road, and Polo Club Park, 23700 W. 119th St., Plainfield. Play Illinois LLC is supplying the equipment.

The equipment purchases are the first of multiple phases for the park sites. Later this year, the district will seek requests for proposals for construction contractors to install the playground equipment.

Local high schools place in the top 20 at the IHSA state chess finals

The IHSA state chess finals took place this weekend, with four local teams finishing in the top 20. Waubonsie Valley was the top area finisher in fifth place, with Neuqua Valley cracking the top ten, finishing the two-day event in ninth place.

Naperville North took 11th place, while Lisle’s Benet Academy placed 17th. Chicago’s Whitney Young emerged as the 2025 state chess champion.

Make Plans Monday: Your two-week look ahead

February 19 – Honors Choral Invitational Festival at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., 7 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 19 – Stay Informed, Get Prepared: Your Rights and Resources for Immigration Challenges, presented by ALMAS on Zoom, 6:00 p.m. Registration required, live Spanish interpretation available.

February 20 – “It Takes a Village, A Journey of Culture, Perseverance, and Courage” film discussion with writer/producer Antonia C. Harlan, hosted by Naperville Neighbors United at Nichols Library Community Room, 200 W. Jefferson Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free event, registration required.

February 20 – Jazz Big Band Winter Concert at North Central College’s Madden Theatre, 171 Chicago Ave., 7:30 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 21 – Mardi Gras Casino, Naperville Responds for Veterans fundraiser, Naperville VFW, 908 Jackson Ave., 6 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 22 – Naperville Winter Ale Fest, Frontier Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Dr., noon to 4 p.m. See website for tickets.

February 22 and 23 – Bonsai Silhouette Show, The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Rt. 53, Lisle. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 22, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23. Entrance included with arboretum admission.

February 22 and 23 – Maple Sugaring, Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Rd., West Chicago, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free event, suggested $5 donation for entrance.

February 25 – Meson Sabika fundraiser wildfire victims, 1025 Aurora Ave, Naperville. 100% of all sales from this day will be donated to World Vision to support relief efforts for the California wildfire victims. Dine in or out, lunch and dinner.

February 25 – NCTV17 Naperville Community Unit School District 203 Candidate Forum. Join moderator Mark Wright live at 7 p.m. on Channel 17 or at NCTV17.org/watchnow.

February 26 – The Inaugural Douglass & Wells Lecture, presented by All Saints Church Naperville at Center Stage Theater, 1665 Quincy Ave STE 131, 7:30 p.m. Join Fr. Esau McCaulley, PhD, as he speaks on the subject of The Bible and the Black Church.

February 27 – Craft by Beer: Science Trivia and Test Tubes at Naper Settlement, 523 S Webster St, Naperville, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Put your knowledge to the test with a night of science-themed trivia paired with interactive experiments and your favorite adult beverage. See website for tickets.

March 1 – Pruning Landscape Plants, Knoch Knolls Nature Center River Room, 320 Knoch Knolls Rd, Naperville, 10 a.m. Join Ron Biondo, author, and retired landscape designer/horticulturist, to learn how to prune, when to prune, and why to prune. Free event, registration required.

March 1 and 2 – Maple Sugaring, Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Rd., West Chicago, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free event, suggested $5 donation for entrance.

March 2 – Downtown Naperville Winter Wine Walk, Check-in will be at Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 244 S. Main Street., 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. See website for tickets.

March 2 – Naperville Municipal Band Winter Concert at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., 3 p.m.

March 3 – Wellness Series: Age is Only a Number, presented by the Naperville Park District at the Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Drive, Naperville, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. This presentation is free for Fort Hill Fitness members, but members must register in person at the Fort Hill Activity Center or by phone at 630-995-8900. Nonmember fees for the seminar are $5, and they must register online. See website for registration.