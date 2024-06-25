Construction worker fatally struck | New farmers market | Area athletes at Olympic trials

Construction worker fatally struck by car in Naperville on Monday

A construction worker who was working on a city of Naperville project died Monday after being struck by a car.

The victim was a 55-year-old Addison man who was hit near the intersection of S. Naper Boulevard and Heatherfield Circle.

New Naper Settlement Farmers Market starts today

Naper Settlement’s new farmers market starts today, Tuesday, June 25, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The museum has more than 30 vendors slated, along with live music, and classes and demonstrations.

NCTV17 will provide live coverage from the market today at 4:30 p.m., on its “watch now” page, weather permitting.

DuPage County Sheriff steps up patrols ahead of Fourth of July

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office has stepped up its patrols for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

The increase started June 21 and will continue through July 8. Officers will be keeping a close eye for anyone driving while impaired, and those driving without proper restraints. They remind the public, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI,” and to “Click It or Ticket.”

Those celebrating should plan appropriately, designating a sober driver in advance, arranging a ride-sharing service, or using public transport. They should also prevent friends from driving while impaired and report any suspected drunk drivers seen on the road to law enforcement.

The additional enforcement is part of a statewide campaign.

Mary Browning spreads kindness over her two decades with the Naperville Police Department

After nearly two decades with the Naperville Police Department (NPD), Crime Prevention Specialist Mary Browning is retiring in July.

She spent the majority of her career working in Naperville School District 203 with elementary school children, teaching them about staying safe at home by themselves, on the internet, and personal safety. She also served the city’s elderly population.

Area athletes compete at Team USA Track and Field Olympic trials

North Central College graduate and seven-time NCAA Division III pole vault national champion Luke Winder performed well at the Team USA Track and Field Olympic trials this weekend. The Plainfield native qualified for the finals, before taking sixth place overall.

He was able to clear 18-5 ¼ before falling short at 18-9¼. The three qualifying Team USA Olympians all cleared 19-3.

And Waubonsie Valley graduate and 2016 4X100 meter relay Olympic gold medalist Morolake Akinosun advanced to the 100-meter dash semifinals with an opening round time of 11.04.

Akinosun just missed the cut for the finals by four-tenths of a second, finishing in 11th place in the semis with a time of 11.14.