Conviction in 2018 murder case | Sweetgreen robotics make Time list | Pumpkin races

Chicago woman found guilty in 2018 murder of Naperville man her son shot and robbed

A Chicago woman has been convicted of first-degree murder for the part she played in the 2018 killing of Naperville resident Michael Armendariz.

The verdict for Candice Jones, 43, was handed down by a jury at the DuPage County Courthouse on Friday, after a four-day trial and roughly ninety minutes of deliberation, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney. Jones was also found guilty of armed robbery in the incident.

Her next court appearance will be on Dec. 18.

Time names Naperville Sweetgreen’s robotic salad bar one of year’s best inventions

Naperville Sweetgreen’s “Infinite Kitchen,” a robotic salad bar prototype, was named among Time magazine’s best inventions of 2023. Learn more about the fast-casual restaurant’s technology in downtown Naperville.

District 204 gets $250K in grant funding to help support mental health services

Indian Prairie School District 204 will receive nearly $250,000 in grant funding from the State of Illinois to help support its mental health services. Read more about how the funding will be used to help local students.

Naperville North boys soccer headed to the super-sectional

Naperville North boys soccer won the Plainfield North sectional championship on Saturday in exciting fashion over rival Naperville Central by a score of 1-0.

The Huskies advance to the super-sectional tomorrow night at East Aurora to face Collinsville for a spot at state.

Naperville community turns out for annual Turning Pointe Pumpkin Races

On Saturday, kids of all ages put their pumpkins to the test at the seventh annual Naperville Pumpkin Race, hosted by Turning Pointe Autism Foundation. Check out the highlights from this year’s competition.

Downtown Naperville kicks off Halloween early with the annual Halloween Hop

Downtown Naperville was filled with princesses, superheroes, and other costumed characters on Sunday as families attended the annual Halloween Hop. Check out some of the fun, and costumes, from this weekend’s event.