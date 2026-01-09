Cooking school faces liquor hurdle | Metea alum signs pro deal | Angel artist

Liquor license delay slows plans for new Naperville cooking school

Plans for a new Taste Buds Kitchen in Naperville have slowed after the city’s liquor commission tabled its request for a liquor license to serve beer and wine at the facility.

Commissioners decided to hold their vote for the request from the “culinary entertainment experience” after finding that the business’s proposed site is near a daycare currently under construction.

Former Metea Valley soccer star Nicki Hernandez signs with the Boston Legacy

Former Metea Valley girls soccer standout Nicki Hernandez recently signed a two-year contract with the Boston Legacy, the newest franchise of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The former Mustang starred at the University of Michigan for five seasons before playing for the Mexican women’s national team and Club América in Mexico.

Forest Preserve District of DuPage approves $151 million 2026 budget

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County Board of Commissioners recently approved a 2026 budget of $151 million.

The budget, a 5% increase over this year’s amended budget of $143.7 million, will fund operations, capital improvements and long-term initiatives, including habitat restoration at Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve in Naperville.

Naperville seeks clothing donations for textile recycling program

The city of Naperville is encouraging residents to donate unwanted clothing and fabrics to the city’s textile recycling program for reuse and recycling.

Accepted items include clothing items of all kinds, handbags, pillowcases, blankets, and other household textiles. Wet or heavily soiled items will not be accepted. Materials that can’t be reused will be repurposed into cleaning and painting rags or reused in insulation.

Donations can be dropped off at the city’s Environmental Collection Campus at 156 Fort Hill Dr., on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Naperville artist Joanne Koenig-Macko inspires globally with angel art

Joanne Koenig-Macko is a Naperville resident who has received international attention for her spiritual artwork of angels.

From a young age, she always wanted to make an impact with her work and hoped to one day become a famous artist. Since she started painting angels, her dream has become a reality.

