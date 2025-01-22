D203 considers school day changes | Community Cares event | Bowler bests adversity

Naperville School District 203 considering school day changes

The overall school day structure within Naperville School District 203 might look different in the years ahead, based on a series of big-picture changes administrators and the board of education are considering.

District 203 administrators on Tuesday unveiled a wide-ranging report to the board on innovating school experiences that is the outgrowth of seven years worth of behind-the-scenes analysis and feedback from staff, students, parents, and community members.

There are a number of components to the proposal, including a more nimble school schedule during the instructional day with timeline alterations and some block scheduling, greater accommodations for social-emotional learning, and continued emphasis toward college and career readiness. Tuesday’s presentation was the first of two; a follow-up, with additional information, is slated on Feb. 3 before the board takes any action.

District 204 updating budget to include referendum-funded spending

There’s good news in a proposed budget amendment for Indian Prairie School District 204.

Instead of spending $13 million on facilities work this year from a dwindling capital projects fund, the district now plans to spend double that amount — $26 million — thanks to a referendum voters approved in November.

Learn more about the amended 2024-25 budget, which takes into account the referendum’s impact on the current budget.

DuPage Children’s Museum holds Community Cares event this Saturday

The DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM) will be offering an opportunity to do good this Saturday, Jan. 25, through its Community Cares event.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids and their families can take part in activities like making toys for shelter animals, creating puzzles for nursing homes, preparing bird feeders, or preparing materials for upcoming DCM programs. It’s all in partnership with the Naperville Public Library, Naper Settlement, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, and Fox Valley United Way, who helped create the activities providing both family fun and community service. There will also be a collection of nonperishables and toiletries for a local food bank.

DCM’s Artist-In-Residence Blue Moon Trio will be on hand for part of the event, with multiple performances. Ticket information is available on the museum’s website.

Applications now being accepted for the WSI “Nonnies”

Applications are now being accepted for the Nora Moran Marovich Award, better known as “the Nonnies,” which provides financial support for post-secondary education to qualifying high school juniors and seniors.

The award was named for Nora “Nonnie” Moran Marovich, a founding member of the West Suburban Irish (WSI). The group created the award in her memory to commemorate her supporting attitude and love of service to others.

The honor is given to juniors and seniors attending high school in Chicago’s west suburbs who have shown a similar commitment to community service, and who have a tie to the Irish community, or Irish heritage. Three $2,500 scholarships will be awarded. Applications are available on the WSI website, and must be submitted by Feb. 16.

Grace Kaufman hits her mark with Naperville North bowling

One Naperville North bowler is not just learning a new sport this year; she is redefining her relationship with athletics after facing a life-altering situation.

Like many, Grace Kaufman grew up playing sports like soccer and taekwondo. However, everything changed in seventh grade when she got sick with multiple illnesses which resulted in her losing the ability to use her legs.

Find out how Grace faced that challenge and made her return to competitive sports.