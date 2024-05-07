D203 school year budget | Rotary scholarships | Tattoo Studio

District 203’s tentative 2024-25 school year budget

Naperville School District 203’s total budget for the upcoming 2024-25 school year could increase more than 5%, based on preliminary information presented at Monday’s board of education meeting.

District 203 administrators unveiled the draft document, which incorporates several previously approved fiscal items, including a planned 12.68 full-time equivalency increase in staffing across different schools to address enrollment trends.

Officials are anticipating $344.25 million on both sides of the financial ledger in the upcoming budget, up from $326.01 million this school year. District 203 administrators and the board will continue discussing the budget at upcoming meetings in anticipation of adoption on June 17. Check back with NCTV17 for further information later this week.

Rotary awards scholarships to high school seniors

The Rotary Club of Naperville awarded their 2024 scholarship recipients on Thursday, May 2. Fourteen high school seniors were recognized through six distinctive scholarships, showcasing their wide range of talents and dedication.

Find out who was awarded and for what scholarships.

State’s Attorney office and Secret Service shut down fraudulent investment websites

Over 350 fake websites designed to trick visitors through fraudulent investment scams were shut down in a joint operation by State’s Attorney Berlin’s office, the United States Secret Service, and the DuPage County IT Department. Around 17,800 people were saved from the phony websites.

Learn more about the scam, commonly known as “Pig Butchering.”

Heritage Place Park Playground celebration

The Naperville Park District will celebrate the opening of its 138th park, Heritage Place Park, located at 130 N. Wright St, on Tuesday, May 21 at 5 p.m.

The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, drinks, and a chance for children to enjoy the new playground. Amenities at the neighborhood park include a swing set, picnic shelter, plaza, and open space.

If the event of inclement weather, the opening will be moved to Wednesday, May, 22 at 5 p.m. More information on the rescheduled date can be found on the Park District website.

Tattoo Studio planned for Naperville

Venture Tattoo Studio has been proposed to move into a unit within the Fort Hill Business Center in Naperville. The “high end” studio is an appointment-only tattoo studio, with one location currently open in Oak Park.

Find out more about the appointment-only tattoo studio.