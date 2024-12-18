D203 tax levy approved | Remembering Shawn Collins | Winter reading program

District 203’s 2024 tax levy approved

On Monday, the Naperville School District 203 Board of Education approved a plan to increase the 2024 property tax levy by 3.81%, bringing the total amount to $304.67 million. The figure is tied to several factors, including the consumer price index increase as of December 2023 and the amount of new construction within the district’s boundaries.

District 203 administrators and the board of education had a preliminary discussion of the levy last month. Based on details from district officials, the average District 203 taxpayer could see a 3.4% increase in District 203’s levy, though the actual impact it would have on an individual tax bill would hinge on assessment data. Property taxes comprise about 85% of District 203’s revenue.

With the board’s approval in place, officials will send District 203’s levy determination to county clerks by the Dec. 31 deadline. The levy amount could ultimately be adjusted down in March if estimated new construction figures are changed.

Naperville Park District to update its ADA plan

The Naperville Park District is in the process of reviewing its transition plan for all facilities to comply with terms in the Americans with Disabilities Act. At Thursday’s Park Board meeting, commissioners issued a $48,000 professional services contract to ACTServices Inc. to update the document.

ACTServices’ reviews and recommendations will help lay the groundwork for what ADA improvements might be necessary in the years ahead, based on information shared at the meeting. Park District officials first discussed updating the plan in September.

Public outreach efforts through online surveys and in-person meetings to gather feedback will be a part of the upcoming review. The park district’s ADA transition plan was last reviewed in 2014.

Remembering Shawn Collins, founder of Collins Law

Naperville resident Shawn Collins died Sunday at the age of 67, following a heart attack last month.

Collins, who grew up in Lisle, was a go-getter from the start. By fifth grade he had started both a successful paper route with his older sister and a neighborhood lawn mowing business, according to his family.

As an adult, Collins would become a successful attorney, founding The Collins Law Firm in Naperville, continuing the business for more than 30 years. The firm would play a pivotal role in the Sterigenics environmental lawsuit, landing a record settlement for families who suffered illnesses due to exposure to cancer-causing ethylene oxide pollution.

Collins was married to his wife Meg in 1986, and the two had three daughters, with Shawn delighting in his duties as a “girl dad.” His family will hold private funeral services, as per the Daily Herald.

How new curriculum could teach IPSD 204 students to write better — without AI

Administrators at Indian Prairie School District 204 are recommending a program for middle school students that ups the challenge of writing tasks, increases focus on reading comprehension, and helps students build confidence in these skills.

Called CommonLit 360, the curriculum for sixth- through eighth-grade students could be in use across the district as soon as fall 2025, if the school board approves it during its Jan. 13 meeting.

Naperville Public Library winter reading program now underway

The Naperville Public Library officially launched its winter reading program on Sunday, inviting kids and teens to get “Yeti to party”…and to receive some fun prizes along the way.

Naperville Central basketball alum Mike Wilson takes charge for his alma mater

There is a new voice calling out instructions on the sidelines for Naperville Central High School boys basketball this winter, but a familiar face.

Former Redhawk standout and 2001 graduate Mike Wilson has taken over as only the third Central head boys basketball coach since 1979.

