D203 transportation hub progress | Illumination’s northern lights display | National Merit semifinalists

Progress underway at new Naperville D203 transportation hub

Construction on the new transportation hub for Naperville School District 203 is well underway.

Once complete, the facility behind Naperville North High School will include parking, a new garage, offices and space for bus drivers to rest, work and socialize.

Take a look at the progress made so far and find out more about what the completed building will offer.

The Morton Arboretum unveils ‘ambitious’ northern lights Illumination display

The Morton Arboretum is bringing one of its “most ambitious” additions to this year’s Illumination. A colorful canopy stretching over 400 feet long, inspired by the northern lights, will greet visitors near the end of the walking path.

Get a sneak peek at this new display.

Naperville-area students named National Merit Scholar semifinalists

More than 100 Naperville-area students were named National Merit Scholar semifinalists in the 2027 scholarship program.

Students from Naperville School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204, Lisle’s Benet Academy and Aurora’s Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy are included on the list.

Check out the full list of local students named as semifinalists.

‘In my DNA’: Katie Wood closes chapter as Downtown Naperville Alliance ED

Katie Wood, who has served as executive director for the Downtown Naperville Alliance for 17 years, has bid the title farewell.

Today. Dawn Portner, formerly the Naperville city clerk, steps into the role.

NCTV17 caught up with Katie in her final days in the job last week, as she reflected on what the position has meant to her.

Naperville’s September 11 Remembrance Ceremony honors 25th anniversary

On Friday, the city of Naperville held its September 11 Remembrance Ceremony, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on our nation.

Watch the full ceremony here.

Make Plans Monday: your two-week look ahead

Looking for things to do in the Naperville area? Check out our roundup of local events and activities happening around town.

See what’s coming up over the next two weeks.