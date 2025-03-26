D203’s school day review | Nina Menis honored | Metea journalists national finalists

Naperville 203’s continued school day review

Naperville School District 203’s board of education and administrators on Monday continued to discuss the possible school schedule overhaul that was first discussed in January.

An initial proposal of rolling out the changes this fall has been delayed by at least a year in the hopes of gathering additional community feedback.

Find out more about the status of D203’s planned schedule changes.

DuPage commits county funds to Naperville nonprofits

Two Naperville-area nonprofit organizations will receive funding from DuPage County’s current fiscal year budget to benefit their respective mission statements. The County Board on Tuesday approved a total of seven agreements across DuPage through the member initiative program that was discussed late last year during budget deliberations.

The Conservation Foundation is receiving $40,000 for its Green Earth Harvest Program to help grow produce through its Farm to Food Pantry Initiative.

Additionally, O.L.I. Gold Star Gardens is receiving $60,000 in county funds to purchase a pickup truck that will be used to transport garden materials and produce to local food pantries.

Naperville honors KidsMatter CEO Nina Menis

Last week, KidsMatter CEO and Executive Director Nina Menis was awarded a proclamation from Mayor Scott Wehrli, recognizing her work over the years.

Hear more about the difference Menis has made within the community.

Artists sought for second annual Water Street Fine Art & Fine Craft Fair

The call is out for artists to take part in the second annual Water Street Fine Art & Fine Craft Fair, which will be held on Sunday, July 13.

Find out more about the show and how to apply.

Metea newspaper staff named finalist for national award

The student journalists behind Metea Valley High School’s online newspaper, “The Stampede,” have been named a Pacemaker Finalist by the National Scholastic Press Association for the fifth time in the school’s 16-year history.

The students are one of 34 finalists from across the nation — and one of only 3 in Illinois — in the running for what the presenting organization calls “scholastic journalism’s preeminent award.”

Pacemaker winners will be announced during a convention April 24 to 26 in Seattle.