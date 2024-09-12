Deck fire causes $60K in damages | India-America Trade Fair | Wonderful World of Wheels

Early morning deck fire causes $60K in damages

An early morning fire on a home’s deck in Naperville Thursday caused about $60,000 in damages.

Fire crews were called to the single-family two-story home in the 1200 block of Haverhill Circle shortly after 3:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department. The resident told the dispatcher the deck was on fire, and there was a lot of smoke.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a deck attached to the rear of the home was engulfed in flames. They were able to put it out within six minutes and kept it contained mostly to the exterior of the house. Residents had safely evacuated the home and no one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The home was determined to be habitable.

Police seek help finding duo possibly connected to criminal incidents in Naperville

Naperville police are hoping for the public’s help in finding two people believed to be connected to several criminal damage and burglary incidents in downtown Naperville over the past two weeks.

Take a look at the surveillance images and learn more about when the crimes took place.

District 203 solidifies new mission statement

After several months under the microscope, Naperville School District 203 officials have approved a new mission statement that intertwines key themes from a Portrait of a Learner document that was presented this summer.

The new mission statement, which was approved at Monday’s board of education meeting, states the district “is to empower students to develop a learner’s mindset, demonstrate adaptability, effectively communicate, think critically and to become global citizens.”

District 203’s prior mission statement had been in place since the late 1990s.

India-America Trade Fair returns to Naperville

The India-America Trade Fair, Bhartiya Swadeshi Mela, is making its return to Naperville, running today through Sunday, September 15.

The fair, featuring more than 100 vendor booths, international cuisine, live concerts and cultural performances, fashion, and children’s activities, will be held in the Mall of India parking lot, 776 Illinois Rt. 59, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

The event is meant to showcase the rich heritage of India, while fostering trade and business opportunities. Ticket information is available on the event website.

WARHOL exhibit boosts county tourism numbers

Last year’s WARHOL exhibit at the College of DuPage’s McAninch Arts Center boosted tourism across the region, according to a report delivered at Tuesday’s DuPage County Board meeting.

Diana Martinez, executive director of WARHOL, gave the County Board a presentation of the exhibit. She indicated the showing brought in 33,000 visitors, with 55% coming from DuPage County or a neighboring county. Most of the remainder — 40% — were from elsewhere in the state. Survey findings suggested at least one-third of the visitors spent money elsewhere in the county through dining and other activities after taking in the exhibit.

During the WARHOL exhibit, two themed displays were installed in Naperville. In her presentation, Martinez previewed Hokusai, a new Japanese-inspired exhibit planned for next summer at the McAninch Arts Center. She indicated the new exhibit would have a similar countywide focus.

Naperville Park District hosting Wonderful World of Wheels on Monday

The Naperville Park District will be hosting the Wonderful World of Wheels this Monday, Sept. 16.

The free event is geared for kids ages 5 and under and their families, giving them a chance to check out a wide variety of community vehicles. Included in the mix will be police and fire vehicles, a tractor, and even the NCTV17 production van. Kids can take an up-close look while also meeting those who drive the vehicles.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park, 3252 Wolf’s Crossing Road.

Naperville success stories show how businesses grow

There are unlimited ways to grow a company, and all across Naperville, businesses are choosing theirs and running with it, growing in revenue, in brick-and-mortar space, in the digital realm — and in impact.

Whether large or small, legacy or startup, local businesses are finding their own ways to grow and stay relevant, according to Monica Conners, who took over in May as president of the Naperville Development Partnership.

Learn about some of the local companies that have become powerhouses in their fields, and the philosophy behind their approach to success.

Jon Pereiro ushers in a new era as Naperville North Athletic Director

Naperville North High School has a lineage of legendary and impactful athletic directors, but this summer, for the first time since 2014, Huskie athletics needed a new leader.

Jon Pereiro was hired as the Naperville North AD thanks to his strong vision for the school’s program, and right away recognized the prominent athletic foundation that was left for him.

Hear about Pereiro’s background and his hopes for what’s ahead for Naperville North athletics.