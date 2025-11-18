Deck fire displaces family | Potential park referendum feedback | North Central wins CCIW title

Naperville family displaced after deck fire damages home

A Naperville family was displaced after an early morning deck fire on Monday caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to their home.

Naperville Park District reviewing feedback on potential referendum

The Naperville Park District’s call for public feedback this fall in response to a potential 2026 ballot referendum was robust, according to details shared at a Thursday, Nov. 13 park board meeting.

Park Board President Leslie Ruffing reported district officials spoke with more than 170 residents between the five open houses held in recent months. Additionally, Ruffing indicated the district received nearly 7,000 responses to a public opinion survey.

The collective public input, Ruffing said, will help the district consider potential next steps. The referendum has been discussed as a possible mechanism to fund a community activity center for new and expanded district programs.

Naperville receives $2.76 million in SECA grant fund requests in 2026

The City of Naperville has received 86 one-year grant applications for projects or programs through the Special Events and Community Arts (SECA) program in 2026, up from 84 applications a year ago.

The SECA Commission is in the process of reviewing grant applications and will forward a recommendation to the decision-making city council next month.

How school resource officers in IPSD 204 build safety through relationships

Indian Prairie School District 204 welcomed the nine student resource officers who work within its 34 schools to speak with the school board about the wide breadth of roles they play throughout the day.

North Central football claims fifth straight CCIW title

Following a 24-7 win over Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday, North Central College football finished the 2025 regular season 10-0, winning a fifth straight College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin title behind head coach Brad Spencer, who was recently inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame.

After earning a first-round bye in the Division III playoffs, the Cardinals kick off their postseason journey on November 29 at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium at noon against the winner of Hanover and Grove City.