Deputy sheriff guilty of sexual misconduct | New Naperville Sunrise Rotary president | Buck moon

Former DuPage County deputy sheriff found guilty of sexual misconduct with inmate

A former DuPage County deputy sheriff assigned to the Corrections Bureau has been found guilty of having inappropriate sexual contact with a female prisoner.

54-year-old Ricardo Hardy of Elgin was found guilty of five counts of custodial sexual misconduct and five counts of official misconduct.

Naperville Sunrise Rotary welcomes new president, honors ‘outstanding’ members

The Naperville Sunrise Rotary recently welcomed a new president and honored board members for their outstanding contributions during the group’s annual officer installation dinner on June 19.

Buck moon to appear in the sky today

July’s full moon, known as the buck moon, will appear in the sky today, reaching peak illumination in Naperville at 3:36 p.m., according to Time and Date.

It gets its name from the time of year when male deer, bucks, begin growing new antlers, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. This full moon will be the one farthest from the sun in 2025, and is the first of astrological summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

Skygazers can look to the southeast tonight for its rise, predicted at 8:56 p.m. The buck moon is expected to return next year on July 29.

IPSD 204 students named finalists in virtual STEM competition

Two seventh graders from Scullen Middle School in Naperville are national finalists in eCYBERMISSION, a virtual STEM competition that challenges students to investigate a question with science or solve a problem with engineering.

Scullen students Sophia Hackfort and Trisha Hamirwasia, under the advisement of science teacher Aaron Mueller, were recognized for developing a testing strip that helps people with food allergies safely identify what they can eat.

The students competed as the “Allergen Avengers” and are ranked among the top 20 teams in the nation.

Naperville area high school athletes go the distance at the Special Olympics Summer Games

Dozens of high school athletes from around Naperville took center stage at the 2025 Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games, similar to the IHSA Track and Field State Championships.

The three-day event drew thousands to Bloomington-Normal, IL, from June 20 to 22, with several local athletes securing podium finishes.

