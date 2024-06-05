Disaster relief program | COD interim president | Summer sculptures arrive

Naperville partners with Loaves & Fishes Community Services for disaster relief program

The Naperville City Council has partnered with Loaves & Fishes Community Services for a disaster relief program. The agreement between the city and the nonprofit food pantry came through a unanimous affirmative vote at Tuesday’s council meeting.

In the event of a disaster, the relief program would be initiated, with Loaves & Fishes set to manage and administer all disaster funds, and work directly with donors. The city will appoint a representative to serve as a liaison between Naperville and Loaves & Fishes and help circulate pertinent information to the public during a disaster.

The dais approved the program with one alteration: adding two members of the public to the disaster relief program advisory committee, one chosen by the city, and another chosen by Loaves & Fishes.

According to the approved ordinance, the partnership stems from the aftermath of the June 2021 EF3 tornado in Naperville, which required assistance from the American Red Cross. City staff sought “improved planning, collaboration, and response with residents” in response to future local disasters.

COD appoints Dr. Christine M. Hammond as interim president

The College of DuPage Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Christine M. Hammond as interim president of the college. Hammond will step in starting July 1 for the current president Dr. Brian Caputo, who is retiring.

The decision was made during a special board meeting on Thursday, May 30, according to a news release. The board selected Dr. Hammond after a national search progress. Hammond has more than 40 years of experience in higher education, most recently serving as president of Mid Michigan College, a role she held from 2014 until her retirement in 2020.

The college is now preparing to launch a new national search for a permanent president. Community members can weigh in online with their thoughts on the presidential search through June 30. The board plans to select an executive search firm and put together a search committee in the coming months.

Naperville gets $30K grant for preventative emerald ash borer treatment

The City of Naperville has received some financial help to keep local trees safe against a destructive pest.

The city was given a $30,000 grant to treat ash trees across Naperville for protection against the emerald ash borer (EAB). The money will allow for the treatment of about 400 trees,

District 203’s tentative 2024-25 school year budget

Naperville School District 203 officials continue to comb through the draft version of the upcoming 2024-25 school year budget of $344.25 million in anticipation of a public hearing and action from the board of education on June 17.

Since its unveiling a month ago, board members have asked nearly three-dozen questions about the budget document, which were encapsulated in a report at Monday’s meeting.

Administrators have subsequently added more information to the document to provide information on granular details. One of the changes includes a breakdown of the $2.58 million in new budget initiatives in next year’s spending plan, which includes allocations for an additional school resource officer, introduction of MagicSchool AI software, and high school art iPads, among others.

Downtown Naperville summer sculptures have arrived

A bevy of giant bugs have now made their way into downtown Naperville.

An assortment of 18 painted caterpillars, bees, ladybugs, and snails are now stationed throughout the sidewalks. Each is sponsored by a local business or organization.

Autumn park rental requests open up Thursday, June 6

Though we’re just starting to ease into the summer months, the Naperville Park District is getting a jump on fall, with autumn park rental requests opening up on Thursday, June 6 for Naperville residents.

Rental applications for September 1 through December 31 can be made starting at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow. Those applying must be 21 or older, and requests must be made 21 days in advance of the required date. Non-residents can apply starting Thursday, June 13.

Rental spots include: