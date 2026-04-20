Downtown gunshots investigated | Electric utility planning | Record robotics competitors

Naperville police investigate report of gunshots Friday downtown

Naperville police are investigating a report of gunshots on Friday night in the city’s downtown.

Officers on patrol said the shots appeared to have come from an alley near the 0-100 block of East Chicago Avenue.

Learn more about what happened.

Naperville City Council begins deep dive into long-range electric utility planning

The future of the Naperville Electric Utility will be a hot topic during the upcoming spring and summer months.

Utility Director Brian Groth will present monthly reports on a number of potential structural options for the utility, which are taking place as the city has paused contract extension talks with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA).

Read more about the reviews underway, and what specific information councilmembers are seeking.

Painted Tree Boutiques’ closure leaves Naperville vendors scrambling

Vendors with booths at the Painted Tree Boutiques are now facing uncertainty following the store’s abrupt closure, part of a nationwide shutdown that includes the other two Chicagoland stores in Bloomingdale and Kildeer.

The company also declared Chapter 7 bankruptcy, according to local management.

Find out what vendors had to say about the business’s closure.

Record 5 Naperville robotics teams head to VEX Robotics World Championships

Five robotics teams from Indian Prairie School District 204 are headed to St. Louis, Mo., this week to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship.

Beginning April 21, the teams will compete at the largest robotics competition in the world.

Hear about how they qualified and this year’s challenge.

Cleaning for a Reason Month proclamation, recognizing local cleaning service

The city of Naperville recently recognized a local business for providing professional house cleaning services to cancer patients. The recognition came by way of a proclamation and was issued to Dan Brosseau, owner of Two Maids.

The proclamation dovetails into National Cleaning for a Reason Month, which occurs each April and is an awareness campaign to raise funds and awareness for free home cleaning services to cancer patients unable to handle regular chores by themselves.

As noted in the proclamation, Two Maids has been partnering with the nonprofit Cleaning for a Reason organization for 20 years.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

April 20 – Keeping Our Kids Cyber Safe at Naperville City Hall

April 20 – Jazz Combo Spring Concert at Madden Theatre

April 21 – Crafternoon: Felt Prairie Brooch at Nichols Library

April 21 – Fireside Chat with Dashka Slater by Naperville Neighbors United, 95th Street Library

April 21 – Timeless Design for Houses by the Naperville Preservation at Naper Boulevard Library

April 22 – Welcome Spring Garden Walk at Cantigny

April 22 – Spring Wildflower Walk at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

April 22 – Crafternoon: Felt Prairie Brooch at Naper Boulevard Library

April 22 – Evening Hike Club – Blackwell Forest Preserve

April 23 – World Book Day at Dupage Children’s Museum

April 23 – Bike and Pedestrian Open House hosted by the city of Naperville at Naperville Municipal Center

April 23 – Garden Gatherings: A Culinary & Cultural Journey at Cantigny

April 23 – Craft by Beer: Birdhouses at Naper Settlement

April 23 – Jazz Big Band Spring Concert at Madden Theatre

April 23 – Riverwalk Viewing at Naperville Astronomical Association

April 23 to 25 – Arbor Day Plant Sale at The Morton Arboretum

April 23 to 26 – North Central Department of Theatre presents “Rent” at Pfeiffer Hall

April 24 – Illumination Concert – at Naperville Woman’s Club

April 24 – North Central College Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert at Wentz Concert Hall

April 24 – Emergence Dance Concert at Belushi Performance Hall

April 24, 25 – Loteria Nights – The Morton Arboretum

April 25 – Wild Wonders at Dupage Children’s Museum

April 25 – Grow a Family Tree at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

April 25 – Connecting Across the Generations: Continuing the Conversation at Nichols Library

April 25 – 4th Annual Brookdale e-Recycle & Shred Event at 1625 Brookdale Road

April 25 – Earth Day Festival at Hidden Oaks Nature Center

April 25 – West Suburban Symphony “Out of this World” at Wentz Concert Hall

April 26 – Building American Pop at Belushi Performance Hall