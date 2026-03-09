Downtown housing development | Valerie Bertinelli visit | Blue Ribbon presentation

Downtown housing development moving forward

Benton + Main, an 11-unit housing development near Naperville’s downtown corridor that was first announced in October, has been given the green light.

Nearby residents have shared concerns with the proposal, though the city council ultimately approved the project.

Read more about Benton + Main and the discussion about the project.

Image courtesy: M/I Homes

Valerie Bertinelli coming to Naperville to discuss her new book

Actress and New York Times bestselling author Valerie Bertinelli will be appearing at North Central College’s Pfeiffer Hall this Friday, March 13, to discuss her new book, “Getting Naked: The Quiet Work of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect.”

Find out more about the event and how to get tickets.

Kennedy Junior High School presented with Blue Ribbon award

Kennedy Junior High School was among 28 schools to be officially presented with the 2025 Illinois Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools Award last week.

Governor JB Pritzker and State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders handed out the award at the governor’s mansion in Springfield.

It was first announced that the Naperville School District 203 middle school won the award back in October 2025.



North Central women’s wrestling takes third at the 2026 NCAA Championships

North Central College women’s wrestling performed well at the inaugural NCAA Women’s Wrestling National Championship.

The Cardinals took home the third-place trophy, finishing behind the University of Iowa and the NCAA champion, McKendree.

NCC had seven wrestlers earn All-American honors, led by senior Bella Mir, who won the 145-pound national championship.

Benet escapes Bolingbrook 51-44 in exciting boys basketball sectional final

Benet Academy boys basketball took home a second consecutive sectional championship after a thrilling 51-44 victory over Bolingbrook on Friday night.

The defending 4A state champion Redwings held off a late charge to advance to the Supersectional round tonight at Northern Illinois University against Rockford Auburn.

Read more about their win on the court.

Submissions for Young Artists and Authors Showcase are open

The Naperville Sister Cities Commission Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Young Artists and Authors Showcase art contest.

This year’s theme is “Voices of Today, Visions of Tomorrow.” Submissions are open to residents and students ages 12 to 18.

Five winners will be chosen per category – classic art, digital art, literature, poetry, photography, and music – and per age group. Age groups are split into 12 to 14 years old and 15 to 18 years old.

Entries are due Saturday, March 14, and winners will be announced at the Naperville Fine Art Center and Gallery on March 20.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

March 9 – Spring Hiring Event by the Naperville Park District

March 10 – Norman Teague, Visiting Artist Series at Belushi Auditorium

March 11 – Fort Hill Wellness Series Presents “Colon Cancer Options and Care” at Fort Hill Activity Center

March 11, 13 – Charlotte’s Web at Pfeiffer Hall

March 11 – Craft Around the World at Naper Blvd. Library

March 11 to March 29 – Charley Harper: The Geometric Genius at Hidden Oaks Nature Center

March 12 – Carfternoon: Hot Air Balloon Button Art at 95th Street Library

March 12 – Lurie Children’s Hospital Public Meeting at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel & Conference Center

March 13 – Valerie Bertinelli at Anderson’s Bookshop

March 13 to March 27 – 25th Annual Fish Fry at Saints Peter & Paul Church

March 13 to April 3 – VFW Fish Fry at the Judd Kendall VFW

March 14 – St. Paddy’s Day 5K by Naperville Sunrise Rotary in downtown Naperville

March 14 – West Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Naperville

March 14 – 2026 Chicago Harmony Sweepstakes at Wentz Concert Hall

March 14 – Winter Whiskey Tasting at the Morton Arboretum

March 15 – Naperville Camp Fair at NIU Naperville

March 15 to March 22 – The Importance of Being Earnest at McAninch Arts Center