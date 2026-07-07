Downtown office project proposed | Park district financial plan | Handwoven American flag

john greene Real Estate plans new downtown Naperville office

A Naperville-based real estate firm aims to demolish two vacant structures downtown and construct a new office building to modernize the northwest corner of Main Street and Aurora Avenue

john greene Realtor and john greene Commercial would anchor the proposed three-story space, which would also have room for other complementary office tenants.

Learn more about the project.

Naperville Park Board backs 3-year financial plan

The Naperville Park Board approved a 3-year financial plan for the district at a recent meeting. The document stretches into 2028 and will serve as a guiding document for budgetary decisions in the years ahead.

Through the plan, officials maintain the district remains in a strong financial position, poised to address unforeseen events and opportunities that might arise. Other fiscal initiatives outlined within the document include a commitment to offer competitive compensation packages and seek out alternative revenue sources, whenever possible.

The park board and district staffers had a preliminary discussion of the financial plan in early June.

Naperville students help establish official Illinois state bee

The black-and-gold bumblebee is the newest state symbol of Illinois, thanks to eighth-graders from Lincoln Junior High School.

On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 4438, designating the insect as the official state bee.

Learn more about how the students helped push through this buzz-worthy legislation.

Hundreds help DuPage Forest Preserve craft handwoven American flag

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County has spun up a special stars-and-stripes creation in honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

A 3-by-5-foot American flag created entirely from locally sourced wool and crafted by hand is now on display at St. James Farm.

Take a look at the work that went into creating this special flag.

Naperville Central’s state roster packed with Little League baseball alums

A passion that began in Little League baseball grew into a historic run for the 2026 Naperville Central Redhawks.

The state qualifying roster featured a lineup of 17 athletes who played multiple years with Naperville Little League, often squaring off on the field as they developed their skills and love for America’s pastime.

Learn more about how their time in Little League helped them form this powerhouse high school team.