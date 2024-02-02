Downtown streetscape construction | Scam warning | Life-saving deal

Downtown streetscape construction brings more traffic changes, starting Feb. 5

There are more traffic woes ahead for downtown Naperville, as phase two of the area’s streetscape construction prepares to kick off on Feb. 5. This time around it’s a stretch of Washington Street between Chicago and Benton avenues that will be renovated.

Learn more about the upgrades planned and what drivers and pedestrians can expect.

Naperville police warn residents to be watchful for scams

The Naperville Police Department (NPD) is alerting the public to be on the lookout for scams after a resident recently reached out reporting a suspicious text.

The NPD said in a Facebook post that the resident had received a text with his home address included, which was prompting him to click a link to “confirm his registration status” to get him registered to vote.

Police say if you get an unexpected text, call, or email from someone you don’t know asking you for personal information or financial account information, to be wary. Don’t click on any links, return calls, or give any personal information to anyone whose contact and business information you have not verified first online.

Local Naperville groups save lives with a sweetheart of an offer

Four local groups have a sweetheart of an offer for local businesses with a new initiative to help place more Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) within area businesses. The special promotion gives discounted prices for the devices, along with on-site training by the Naperville Fire Department.

Find out more about how to sign up for this life-saving deal.

Naperville bakery employing adults of all abilities now has storefront location

After a few years of working out of a home kitchen, a bakery employing adults with disabilities has opened a storefront in Naperville. Moose & Me can be found at 3075 Book Rd., Suite 151.

Learn more about how a local girl inspired the business, which aims to create positive community connections, providing sweet treats along the way.

Weekend weather outlook shows more mild temps ahead

Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow this morning, which according to the groundhog legend, means we’re in for an early spring.

Naperville area temperatures seem to support that for now, having seen a stretch of milder temperatures that look to continue into the next week.

Today’s high will be 41 degrees, with some sun coming out in the afternoon. The rest of the weekend will see partly cloudy skies, with a high of 46 on both Saturday and Sunday.

Keep an eye on the latest forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.