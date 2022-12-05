DuPage County Inauguration Ceremony

Some historic firsts will take place at the inauguration ceremony tonight for newly elected DuPage County officials.

Deb Conroy will become the first woman sworn in as DuPage County Board Chair. Michael Childress will become the first Black man to sit on the county board. And two Asian American women, Lucy Chang Evans and Yeena Yoo, will begin their first board terms.

Others to be sworn-in include Jean Kaczmarek as DuPage County Clerk, and Dawn DeSart, Sadia Covert, and former Naperville city councilwoman Patty Gustin will begin their terms representing District 5 of the DuPage County Board.

For the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, Daniel Hebread was re-elected in his role as president, and Barbara O’Meara will begin her second term representing District 5 on the forest preserve commission.

The ceremony takes place Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the JTK Administration Building at 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton.

League of Women Voters Rally

On December 7, the League of Women Voters Naperville will participate in a rally at the DuPage County Courthouse, located at 505 County Farm Road, Wheaton to bring attention to the Moore v. Harper Supreme Court case.

In a press release, LWV officials voiced concerns over the far-reaching effects if state legislatures are given unrestricted access to set rules for federal elections. At the moment, decisions on elections are determined by the courts.

The LWV Naperville will join the LWV of Roselle-Bloomingdale, Glen Ellyn and Wheaton for the event, which will take place at 4 p.m.

Live Nativity Walk-Thru

On December 11 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Compass Church is celebrating the holiday season with a live nativity walk-thru at their Naperville campus, located at 1551 E Hobson Rd. The family-friendly event will reenact the Christmas story with five scenes including recorded narration, effects and live animals and actors.

The live nativity walk-thru will take approximately 20-30 minutes and will be mostly inside. The event is free. More information is available on The Compass Church website.

North Central Football Heading to D3 Semifinals

North Central College football is heading back to the Division III semifinals for a third consecutive season following a 48-7 victory over Ithaca College on Saturday. The Cardinals improved their record on the season to 13-0 with the win.

In what will be the fourth semifinal appearance for North Central, NCC will host Mary Hardin-Baylor from Texas on Saturday afternoon at 2:30pm. Mary Hardin-Baylor defeated North Central in the 2021 National Championship game 57-24. This will be the first time ever that the Cardinals will be hosting a semifinal matchup.

A win over UMHB will advance North Central to the Stagg Bowl for a third consecutive season. The game can be seen live on ESPN+ at 2:30pm.