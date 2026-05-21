DuPage deputy arrested | ‘Due process’ ordinance advances | New Waubonsie mascot

DuPage deputy charged with disseminating child sexual abuse material

A deputy with the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is facing several charges related to the possession and dissemination of child sexual abuse material.

32-year-old Steven Simmons was arrested Tuesday after law enforcement allegedly found evidence of child sexual abuse material at his home in Lisle.

Learn more about the case and the charges.

Naperville City Council advances ‘due process’ ordinance proposal on 6-3 vote

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday voted 6-3 in support of a due process and municipal property ordinance that comes in response to increased federal immigration enforcement activity this past year.

The ordinance was approved with a first reading, with a second, and potentially final, reading due at an upcoming meeting.

Read more about the ordinance, what it says, and what the council, residents, and advocates had to say about it.

DuPage County Board adopts resolution against EPA rule

The DuPage County Board recently adopted a resolution that puts the elected body on record in opposing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rescission of previously tightened restrictions on ethylene oxide emissions.

The organic chemical compound, also known as EtO, is a flammable, colorless gas used to sterilize medical devices. It is also classified as a carcinogen and emits discharge into the atmosphere. The board, in its resolution, cited research linking EtO to increased cancer risks as a part of its basis for the opposition.

According to the EPA, the rule change has been proposed because EtO has been demonstrated as an effective sterilization method for a range of critical medical devices. Agency officials also said the action would further ensure a domestic supply chain of essential medical equipment.

Waubonsie Valley High School unveils new mascot ‘Ovee’

After two years of planning, Waubonsie Valley High School has unveiled its new mascot: a green, horned character named Ovee.

Meet Ovee, and find out how he was selected to bring some fun to the school and help support its Warrior spirit.

VFW Buddy Poppy sales underway

Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 has kicked off its annual Buddy Poppy campaign in the run up to Memorial Day. Volunteers will be seeking donations for the time-honored poppies at various locations in Naperville through Sunday.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Scott Wehrli issued a proclamation declaring May 20-24 as VFW Poppy Days in recognition of the long-running tradition, which first began in 1922.

Disabled veterans assemble the Buddy Poppies, and campaign proceeds go directly toward veterans and their families.

International Business award for Neuqua Valley HS students

A team of 34 Neuqua Valley High School students has become the first from outside New York or California to win the National Business Plan Competition hosted by Virtual Enterprise International in the event’s 30-year history.

The students “have proven themselves to be among the best young entrepreneurs in the world” through a business challenge, leadership and networking experiences, and an international trade exhibition, Indian Prairie School District 204 school board members said during a meeting this week.

The board praised facilitators Beth Schmidtgall, Beth Knuth, and John Hanson for supporting the success of the Neuqua business students.