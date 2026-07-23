DuPage digital forensics contracts | 25 years of KidsMatter | IPSD 204 board goals

DuPage County approves digital forensics contracts

The DuPage County Board recently authorized a pair of contracts totaling more than $400,000 in response to the planned rollout of a digital forensics unit in August.

In June, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office received board support to have funds allocated toward the new unit, which officials say will assist in navigating the ever-changing, ever-evolving technological landscape with more efficient processes in place as experts sift through data for investigations, charging decisions, and prosecution.

The board at its Tuesday, July 14, meeting authorized a $344,339.94 contract for digital device data extraction, processing, and analysis to the firm Cellebrite Inc. A separate $65,472.27 contract also was issued to Hexordia LLC for digital device data processing software.

Naperville Citizen Police Academy fall 2026 applications open

The Naperville Police Department is now accepting applications for the fall 2026 Citizen Police Academy through Thursday, July 30.

Learn more about the free course and how to apply.

New board goals as new superintendent begins in IPSD 204

Board members in Indian Prairie School District 204 have set new goals for the upcoming year focusing on academics, equity, advocacy and efficiency.

The board approved a set of five goals to serve as priorities as Superintendent John Price begins his tenure with the district.

Here are the board’s new goals: Prioritize academic and social-emotional supports; continue a districtwide commitment to equity; manage district business with a long-term focus, while addressing short-term needs; focus on advocacy for public education at the local, state and federal levels; and serve as an efficient and effective governing board.

Naperville-area nonprofit KidsMatter celebrates 25th anniversary

KidsMatter is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Since the nonprofit’s founding in 2001, the organization has helped thousands of Naperville-area youth.

See how the organization has commemorated the quarter-century milestone this year.

Naperville summer water polo tradition continues from players to coaches

The Naperville Summer Subdivision Water Polo League held its championship matches last week at Naperville North for the 11U and 14U co-ed and 14U girls divisions.

The annual season-ending event continues the tradition of former players coaching the next generation of team members.

See what makes the practice so impactful for participants.