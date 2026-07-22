Naperville-area nonprofit KidsMatter celebrates 25th anniversary

“I think KidsMatter truly sees the potential in all youth,” said Kendall Klimek, a KidsMatter Springboard Summer Series intern.

Klimek was a sophomore at Neuqua Valley High School when she first got involved with local nonprofit KidsMatter, working on its Senior High Board. Now at 20, Klimek, a college junior, is an intern for the organization’s Springboard Summer Series.

“I went from being a member of the advisory board to being the communications director and then eventually co-president, and it was a wonderful journey, and I was lucky enough to be invited back as a summer intern last year, and I’m returning for my second year this summer,” said Klimek.

Klimek is one of thousands of Naperville-area students who, over the years, have been involved in or impacted by KidsMatter throughout its 25-year history.

25 years of commitment to the community

From setting a pickleball world record in February to serving as the community liaison for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in DuPage County, the organization is celebrating that quarter-century milestone throughout the year.

“We’ve also had an opportunity to celebrate the young people that have come through KidsMatter,” said Nina Menis, CEO and Executive Director for KidsMatter. “They’re wonderful, wonderful people. They’re wanting to do good in the world.”

The groundwork for KidsMatter was laid in 1995 at Edward Hospital by several community members who wanted to create additional resources for children to succeed. In 2001, the nonprofit was officially formed to support youth and families.

“Our mission is for kids to say no to destructive choices and, yes, to endless possibilities. And so we help young people get excited about their future,” said Menis.

Several programs aid youth success

The organization has expanded greatly since its start, now offering several programs that help students with personal and professional development, including its longstanding volunteer fair and job fair.

Additional programs include the Youth Mental Health First Aid course, Teen Philanthropy Initiative, and the Springboard Summer Series, which gives students hands-on experience in different career fields.

“Those have all happened in the last five years, and those have been directly in response to what we hear in our community and that we’ve been able to provide,” said Sherilyn Hebel, director of programs for KidsMatter.

As KidsMatter leadership looks to the future, they say they’re excited to help foster self-confidence for the next generation and help them make their mark on the world.

“Just seeing firsthand the impact that they have on the broader community has really taught me a lot of wonderful life lessons,” said Klimek

“They’re wanting to do a lot of things that can help support our community. They want to have a voice. And so it’s really fun and rewarding to kind of help them find those paths to do those things,” said Menis.

Photo Courtesy: KidsMatter and Kendall Klimek

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