DuPage District 5 forum | Free People opening | Regional Teacher of the Year

Democrats discuss data centers, housing in District 5 forum

The incumbent and two challengers running for the Democratic nomination to represent District 5 in the Naperville area on the DuPage County Board recently met for a Zoom forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Naperville.

Learn more about some of the issues they discussed and their stances.

Free People opens Friday in downtown Naperville

Specialty women’s clothing shop Free People will open its location in downtown Naperville on Friday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m.

The brand offers bohemian-style apparel, shoes, and accessories. Its newest store will be located at 55 S. Main Street at the Main Street Promenade, right next to Lilly Pulitzer, which opened last week.

Naperville Central teacher recognized as a 2026 Regional Teacher of the Year

Naperville Central High School social studies teacher Seth Brady has been recognized as a 2026 Regional Teacher of the Year by the Illinois State Board of Education.

Learn more about the honor, which now puts him in the running for 2026 Illinois Teacher of the Year.

Summer projects to bring additions, renovations, new flooring in IPSD 204

Indian Prairie School District 204 continues to approve bids for work funded by the fall 2024 bond referendum, which is providing up to $420 million for safety, security, and infrastructure improvements.

School board members last week approved bid packages for the first phase of major renovations at Waubonsie Valley High School, and for architectural services to design additions at May Watts, Steck, and Nancy Young elementary schools.

The board also approved furniture purchases for renovations at Waubonsie and Neuqua Valley high schools and flooring replacement to take place at nine buildings this summer.

Find out more about referendum-funded projects in District 204.

Waubonsie Valley gymnast Lucia Caruso heading to state

Waubonsie Valley senior gymnast Lucia Caruso is heading to state in the floor exercise for a second consecutive season.

Competing for the Valley Co-Op at the Oswego girls gymnastics sectional, Caruso finished in first place on the floor with a score of 9.35. The Downers Grove Co-Op won the team sectional title.

Catch some of the highlights from the competition.