DuPage Forest Preserve seeks tax levy | App-based lawn care business | Water polo City Championships

DuPage Forest Preserve placing a referendum on the November ballot

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is seeking voter approval this November to increase its tax levy, following a unanimous vote by commissioners on July 16.

If passed, the tax hike could generate approximately $17.07 million annually, allowing the district to acquire over 250 acres of additional land. It would result in an average annual increase of $36 for the typical single-family home.

Young Naperville entrepreneurs run app-based lawn care business

Naperville entrepreneurs Aiden Murphy and Moe Mitchell transformed a typical teenage chore into ‘Moe Mow’s Lawn Care,’ an innovative lawn service utilizing a tech-driven, Uber-like model for efficiency.

Their mobile app allows customers to request services and connects them with local providers. The business is five years old, and now handles hundreds of homes weekly.

Naperville Park District hosts A Night at the Movies

The Naperville Park District invites the public to join them outdoors for ‘A Night at the Movies,’ held on Friday nights across town.

Family-friendly films will be shown at two locations in Naperville.

Minions: The Rise of Gru – Friday, July 26 at 8:30 p.m. at Rotary Hill

Spy Kids – Friday, Aug. 9 at 8:15 p.m. at 95th St. Community Plaza

Elemental – Friday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. at 95th St. Community Plaza

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – Friday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Rotary Jill

Monters Inc. – Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at 95th St. Community Plaza.

It’s recommended to bring your own folding chairs and blankets.

Naperville Little League 11U Continental All Stars move on to state finals

The Naperville Little League Baseball Continental 11U All-Stars defeated River Forest 4-1 on Monday night, advancing to the state finals against LaGrange Park.

The team continues to look strong after claiming the District 11 championship last week and followed that up by going undefeated in state tournament pool play. The State Final is played tonight at Keystone Park in River Forest at 7 p.m.

Naperville youth compete in suburban water polo championships

The Naperville Summer Suburban Water Polo League recently wrapped up another successful season with three new city champions. Teams earned titles in the U-11 coed, U-14 girls, and U-14 coed divisions.

The league, founded by local high school coaches, allows young players to develop their skills under the guidance of high school athletes who once played in the league themselves.

