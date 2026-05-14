DuPage roadwork projects | National Merit Scholarship winners | Concerts in Your Park

DuPage plans major roadwork projects to improve safety, mobility

DuPage County plans to use $40.25 million in federal and county funds this year for transportation initiatives, maintaining existing infrastructure while also easing congestion and improving safety.

Work will include the resurfacing and patching of nearly 45 miles of highway, intersection improvements, and signal upgrades.

Find out more about where the work will be taking place.

15 Naperville-area students earn $2,500 National Merit Scholarships

Fifteen students hailing from Naperville School District 203, Indian Prairie School District 204, and Benet Academy have been chosen as $2,500 National Merit Scholarship winners.

Learn who was selected for the honor.

Bicentennial Committee tri-chairs confirmed

Three Naperville residents have been officially confirmed as chairs of the 2031 Bicentennial Committee, following action taken at a city council meeting on Tuesday, May 5.

An independent selection committee had recommended Stacey Fontechia, Atusa Freyer, and Paul Hinterlong as the three chairs. Combined, they have expertise in sales, marketing, and city services and will play a part in planning the logistics of Naperville’s upcoming 200th anniversary celebration.

Members of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, Naperville Chamber of Commerce, Naperville Park District, Naper Settlement, and City of Naperville staff comprised the selection committee.

Naperville Park District’s free Sunday summer concert series returns

The Naperville Park District will be bringing back “Concerts in Your Park,” a free summer music series set in various neighborhood parks throughout the city.

Find out more about which parks will be hosting this year’s concerts, and who’ll be performing.

German-language awards for IPSD 204 students

Students taking German language classes in Indian Prairie District 204 earned 33 medals on the National German Exam — and earned praise from school board members at a recent meeting.

The students secured 13 gold medals, 5 silver and 15 bronze, along with 23 certificates of achievement, on the exam sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of German.

Olas Sachan won one of only two U.S. nominations to compete in the International German Olympics this July in Germany, while Elizabeth Riggs earned a scholarship to the Concordia Language Villages.