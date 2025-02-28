DuPage sheriff run for governor | 2024 Naperville crime stats | Waubonsie principal’s outstanding honor

DuPage County sheriff announces run for Illinois governor

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick announced yesterday he will not be seeking a third term, so that he can instead run for governor of Illinois in the 2026 election.

In a Facebook post, the Republican voiced dissatisfaction with the SAFE-T Act and sanctuary city laws and said he and his family “want our State back.” He said he hopes to “bring State laws back into alignment with law enforcement principles that make rational sense and will once again create an environment in our homes that will make all of us feel safe.”

Mendrick endorsed current Undersheriff Eddie Moore to succeed him as DuPage County sheriff. Mendrick has held the role since 2018.

Naperville sees overall crime drop in 2024, with property crime top offense

There were fewer crimes reported in Naperville in 2024 compared to 2023, but among those, property crimes were the leading offense.

That’s according to statistics from the Naperville Police Department’s 2024 crime and incident data report.



Waubonsie principal honored as outstanding administrator by Illinois PTA

The Illinois PTA honored Waubonsie Valley High School Principal Jason Stipp on Feb. 21 with the Outstanding Administrator of the Year award.

Indian Prairie School District 204 Superintendent Adrian Talley recognized Stipp for his achievement during Monday’s school board meeting.

Naperville Park District to receive nearly $800K grant for garden plots parking lot improvements

The Naperville Park District will be awarded a nearly $800K grant from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to support improvements to the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots parking lot.

The funding, part of the Green Infrastructure Grant Opportunities program (GIGO), will go towards installing permeable pavers in the parking lot. This pavement type allows stormwater to flow through into the ground below.

The GIGO program funds projects that reduce or eliminate water contamination by decreasing stormwater runoff into streams, rivers, and lakes. The grant agreement will be presented to the board for approval at the March 13 meeting.

Advanced Health of Naperville’s Cathy Subber builds community for moms

Growing up, Dr. Cathy Subber had her sights set on being a therapist – but a diving injury at the age of 17 changed the course of her life.

After a chiropractor helped her heal, she shifted her attention to that field, later founding Advanced Health of Naperville. Her work journey would then lead her into overseeing an online community for moms, called The Branch.

Waubonsie beats Benet for second straight IHSA sectional title

For the second consecutive season, Waubonsie Valley High School and Benet Academy faced off in a tightly contested IHSA Girls Basketball Sectional Final.

Similar to the previous year, Waubonsie pulled ahead in the closing moments of last night’s game, securing the program’s third sectional championship.

Waubonsie will travel to Illinois Wesleyan University on Monday to face Alton, who they beat in the same Super-Sectional last year.