Early voting begins | Lennon’s closing | Local Wheel of Fortune winner

Early voting starts today in Will, DuPage counties

Early voting kicks off today in Will and DuPage counties.

DuPage County voters can cast their ballots locally at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St., or at one of four other locations:

DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton

Addison Township Office, 401 N. Addison Road, Addison

Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett

Downers Grove Village Hall, 850 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove

Voting sites are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Will County voters may cast their ballots at the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Hours are weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The number of voting sites will expand in both counties starting Monday, October 19.

DuPage County chair pitching $710 million in spending for 2027

DuPage County is beginning its budget season with the outline of a balanced spending plan that keeps the property tax rate flat, County Board Chair Deborah Conroy said during an address on Tuesday.

Conroy pitched a $710.7 million spending plan for the county’s 2027 fiscal year, which begins Dec. 1 of this year and ends Nov. 30, 2027.

Take a look at the budget breakdown.

Lennon’s in Naperville announces closure after just over a year

Lennon’s in Naperville is closing after just over a year, according to a post on the restaurant’s website. The business announced that, with “heavy hearts,” it would be ceasing operations.

Learn more about the closure.

Businesses shift in Naperville’s Westridge Court for new furniture store

Three businesses are moving locations to make room for a new undisclosed home goods and furniture store in Westridge Court.

Going, Going, Gone!, Discovery Clothing Co. and Ulta Beauty are relocating to make room for a new large retailer in Westridge Court along Aurora Avenue.

Find out more about the plans for the space and where the three businesses are moving.

Naperville woman wins nearly $60,000 in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune

A Naperville woman’s letter-guessing and puzzle-solving skills won her nearly $60,000 in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night.

Tammy Innis topped the competition, solving the rhyme time challenge “synonyms and antonyms,” the phrase “love conquers all,” and finally the Americana puzzle “Mom’s apple pie,” racking up a $25,640 tally to get her into the bonus round.

Once there, she guessed the phrase “my bags are packed,” winning a GMC Terrain Elevation. She walked away with a grand total of $59,875 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Curaçao.