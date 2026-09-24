Businesses shift in Naperville’s Westridge Court for new furniture store

Three businesses are moving locations to make room for a new undisclosed home goods and furniture store in Westridge Court.

New large furniture retailer to open

Going, Going, Gone!, Discovery Clothing Co. and Ulta Beauty are relocating to make room for a new large retailer in Westridge Court along Aurora Avenue.

Brixmor Property Group, the developer behind Block 59 and Westridge Court, received support from the Naperville City Council in June for a tax incentive to lure an undisclosed retailer interested in signing a lease in the shopping district.

While he didn’t disclose the tenant’s name, Rich Dippolito, vice president of Re/Development at Brixmor, described the store as a “home goods furniture retailer” that will be in a new 97,000-square-foot building.

“The existing Going, Going, Gone! space will remain there. Then we’re actually demolishing the Discovery space and the former Ulta space, and then we’ll combine all of it into one large space,” Dippolito said.

At June’s council meeting, Dippolito said approximately 28,000 square feet of existing retail space would be demolished. He estimated that the total cost for demolition and the reinforcement of a shared wall in the remaining adjacent space would be $1.85 million.

Dippolito also said that Brixmor is looking to add a third mural to a wall of the new retailer’s building. One of the existing Block 59 murals is on the east wall of the building housing Cava, Crisp & Green and Velvet Taco, and the other is on the south side of Five Below.

Three stores relocating

Going, Going, Gone! temporarily closed its doors on Aurora Avenue on Sept. 13 and will reopen just around the corner at 204 Route 59 on Oct. 14, where Painted Tree Boutiques used to operate.

Discovery Clothing Co. will move this fall to 576 S. Route 59 near Ross Dress for Less and Burlington.

Ulta Beauty has already opened at its new location at 220 S. Route 59, right next door to the new Going, Going, Gone! location.

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