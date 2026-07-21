Election candidacy petitions | Park After Dark | Two Bostons one of ‘America’s Coolest’

Municipal elections candidate petitions soon available for pickup

Those seeking to sit on the Naperville city council or in the mayor’s seat can pick up a petition and begin gathering signatures for candidacy for the next municipal election starting Tuesday, July 28.

The four city council positions — and that of mayor — are all four-year terms.

Potential candidates will have a maximum of 90 days to collect enough valid signatures to be in the running and will have one week, from Monday, October 19 to October 26, to file those petitions with the city’s Community Services Department.

The consolidated municipal election will take place Tuesday, April 6, 2027.

Park After Dark kicks off first year in downtown Naperville

Park After Dark made its debut in downtown Naperville this weekend at the Naperville Community Concert Center in Central Park.

Despite poor air quality conditions cancelling Friday’s opening night, the show went on Saturday and Sunday for evenings of family fun and community connection.

Learn more about the entertainment at the new summer concert series.

Naperville commissioners support john greene office expansion into city’s downtown

The planned expansion of john greene’s realtor and commercial operations to Naperville’s downtown corridor moved one step closer to reality after a recent pivotal vote.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on July 15 gave a favorable recommendation to the company’s planned construction of an approximately 24,850-square-foot multi-tenant office building on the northwest corner of Main Street and Aurora Avenue.

Read more about john greene’s plans, and what commissioners and other people within the community have to say about them.

Naperville’s Two Bostons among “America’s coolest” pet shops

Pets+ Magazine named Two Bostons Pet Boutique to its top nine list of “America’s Coolest” pet stores this year.

According to the magazine, the title went to those who exemplified innovation, great customer service, community engagement and retail excellence.

Learn more about why Two Bostons was chosen.

North Central defensive lineman J.P. Sullivan receives Cliff Harris Award

North Central College football player John “J.P.” Sullivan recently received the 2025 Cliff Harris Award, recognizing him as the nation’s top small-college defensive player in NCAA Division III.

The Cliff Harris Award is an annual recognition program that celebrates exceptional defensive players in small college football, acknowledging players who exhibit excellence on and off the field.

Read more about Sullivan and why he earned the award.