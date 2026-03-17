Election Day | D203 rejects teacher cuts | North Central national champ

Voters head to the polls for Election Day today

Voters are heading out to the polls for today’s Illinois primary election. Polling sites opened up at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

DuPage County voters can cast their ballot at any polling place across the county. In Naperville, that includes 31 locations.

Will County voters can find their assigned voting spot on the Will County Clerk’s website.

Naperville District 203 board votes down plan to cut 38 teachers after community outcry

Naperville School District 203 will not resort to the process of honorably dismissing teachers through the state’s reduction in force process.

The board of education on Monday voted against the proposal, which could have cut 38 teachers, and was brought to the table as discussions about a projected $12.4 million shortfall in the upcoming fiscal year budget have come to light.

Read more about the board’s decision, and the community outcry that preceded it.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade tradition continues in downtown Naperville

Though today is St. Patrick’s Day, the Naperville community got a jump on the holiday with its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 14.

Hosted by the West Suburban Irish, this year’s event featured 100 entries.

Watch the parade in its entirety to see some of the day’s fun!

Naperville veteran celebrates 104th birthday

Friends and family celebrated the 104th birthday of Naperville resident and World War II veteran David Bond on Saturday, March 14.

Take a look at the festivities held in his honor at Sunrise Senior Living.

North Central wrestler Chip Guzman wins 125-pound national championship

Competing in the 125-pound weight class, North Central College senior Chip Guzman took first place at the 2026 NCAA Division III Men’s Wrestling National Championships on Saturday.

The four-time All-American finished the 2025-26 season with a perfect 37-0 record.

Find out more about his win.